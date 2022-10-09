MOULTRIE – The idea for the 2028 and Beyond Coaches and Athletes Skills Camp held recently at the Moose Moss Aquatics Center was planted during a meeting at the home of Moss Farms Diving coach John Fox’s parents in Moultrie.
Fox was talking with Heath Calhoun and Aaron Rooney, who host the Diving Podcast, about creating a clinic specifically aimed at coaches to help them get athletes ready for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles … and beyond.
The idea got traction when three-time U.S. Olympic Diving coach Drew Johansen gave it his blessing and agreed to take part.
“He saw the long-term benefits of it,” Fox said of Johansen, who saw the upside of a more formalized, structured format that would bring as many coaches as possible together to work on fundamentals and the basics of diving.
And while 2028 is six years away, “That’s not a long way off from a training standpoint,” Johansen said.
Moss Farms Diving agreed to have the Moose Moss Aquatic Center play host to the event and Johansen, 2020 Olympic silver medalist Andrew Capobianco and noted performance and health consultant – and former Olympic and world champion diver – Dr. Megan Neyer signed on.
The camp was put together quickly, but came off with few hitches.
Fox and his assistants, including Tom Gimm and Parker Hardigree, helped staff the event.
In all, 51 young divers, 22 coaches and eight staff members took part in the three-day camp that used the pool, the Moose Moss Aquatic Center’s dryland facility and classroom settings to reach out to both coaches and athletes.
Video and some of the most recent technological advances were used.
Fox said he thinks that the camp was what Moose Moss had in mind when the diving facility in Moultrie was constructed nearly 30 years ago.
“I believe this is why Moose built this facility,” Fox said. “People coming together, collaborating and sharing information.”
Fox added that after talking to people who took part in the camp, “the reviews were incredible. I think the idea will spiral. There is so much benefit for the people in the diving community.”
Before he left Moultrie, Johansen, who is also the diving coach at Indiana, said, “Without a doubt, this has been an absolute success and I can’t wait to do it again.”
The 2028 and Beyond Skills Camp also served as a fund-raiser to help with the medical expenses of the family of Moss Farms diver Gibson Stuckey, who suffered a spinal cord injury in an all-terrain vehicle accident in late July.
Stuckey, who is undergoing treatment at Atlanta’s Shepherd Center, which specializes in spinal cord injuries, was able to attend several of the sessions.
The young diver was preparing to head to Midland, Texas, for USA Diving’s Junior National Championships, when he was injured.
He had qualified to compete on the 1-meter and 3-meter springboards and on platform in the boys 14-15 age group.
While currently using a wheelchair, Stuckey has been showing improvement, said his father, Waylon Stuckey.
“He’s starting to feel some small little things he hadn’t felt before,” Waylon said. “To what extent, only God knows.
“But he’s not a quitter. We’re just enjoying every day and doing the small things to try to get better.”
