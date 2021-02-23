MOULTRIE – Colquitt County head football coach Justin Rogers bolstered his staff this week with the addition of Byron Slack as assistant head coach and linebackers coach.
Slack, who is already on the job, was the head coach at Hillgrove High in Cobb County last season, leading the Hawks to a 4-5 record.
He had been the defensive coordinator and strength and conditioning coach the previous three seasons under Randy McPherson at Lowndes High. He also had been an assistant for 13 years at Camden County.
Rogers said he had talked to Slack after the 2019 season about a job in Moultrie, but that Slack was then interested in becoming a head coach.
After one season in Powder Springs, Slack was eager to return to South Georgia. His wife had continued to work in Valdosta, Rogers said.
“He is obviously an outstanding coach, but he is also a classy human being,” Rogers said Tuesday. “And he has such great character.”
Slack spent part of his youth in Anchorage, Alaska, before moving to Georgia as an eight-grader. He graduated from Terrell County High School and then served in the U.S. Navy from 1987-1991.
After his honorable discharge, he enrolled at the University of West Georgia where he played football and was an All-American in 1996.
In 2003, he was inducted into the West Georgia Hall of Fame.
Slack received his undergraduate degree in special education from West Georgia and earned his master’s degree in education from Auburn University. He received his doctorate from Nova Southeastern University in 2014.
In addition to his years as a high school coach, Slack also worked as a graduate assistant at Auburn working with the strength and conditioning coordinator and served as the defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator at Minnesota State.
Also on Monday, it was announced that Jeff Herron is returning as head coach at Camden County, where he won three state championships in 13 seasons, 2000-2012.
Herron will succeed Bob Sphire, who resigned recently after four seasons to take a job as a head coach in Kentucky.
Herron has a career high school coaching record of 312-54 in 29 seasons at Camden County, Walton, Cedar Shoals, Wheeler, Oconee County, Prince Avenue Christian, Grayson and T.L. Hanna in South Carolina.
Last season he was an assistant at Tennessee Tech.
With state championships at Oconee County, Camden County and Grayson, Herron is the only coach in Georgia history to earn titles at three schools. He has won five state titles overall.
During his first tenure at Camden County, he went 158-18 with state championships in 2003, 2008 and 2009.
The Wildcats once won 58 straight regular-season games under Herron’s tutelage.
In the eight years since Herron left Camden County, the program has gone 50-36 and was 13-18 in region play.
Herron has posted a 3-2 record against Colquitt County.
While at Camden County, his Wildcats defeated the Packers in the first round of the 2004 playoffs and in the 2009 semifinals.
He also lost to the Packers in 2011 quarterfinals and in the 2012 regular season.
Herron brought his 2016 Grayson team to Moultrie for a quarterfinal game and won 49-21. The Rams went on to win the state championship.
