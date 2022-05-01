MOULTRIE - Young trap and skeet shooters qualified for Nationals in the 2022 Georgia State Junior Olympics shotgun competition held April 23-24 in Hartsfield.
The event was hosted by the South Georgia Youth Shooting Club and Bridge Creek Clays.
The club is operated by Mike Simpson, who has been teaching shotgun accuracy and safety to youngsters for 26 years.
In the JO competition, athletes competed in shooting 125 targets in bunker trap and 125 targets in international skeet.
The USA Shooting-sanctioned event drew competitors from Tennessee, Georgia and Florida.
Those who took part qualified to participate in the National Junior Olympics scheduled for July 25-31 in Hillsdale, Michigan.
The outstanding skeet performer in Hartsfield was Tennessee’s Zachary Maggard, who scored 121 out of 125 targets.
Second place among out-of-state competitors went to Oscar Foxworth, with 93 targets in the SCTP Varsity Gold division.
Also in skeet among Georgia competitors:
SCTP Varsity Gold: Will Bryant (108). Silver: Luke McNeill (86). Bronze: Isaac Walraven (72).
SCTP Varsity Girl Gold: Haidyn Stewart (109).
SCTP Junior Varsity Gold: Drake Tingler (101).
USA Female Gold: Haidyn Stewart (109).
USA Gold: Will Bryant (109). Silver: Drake Tingler (101). Bronze: Luke McNeil (86).
In trap, The out of state High Overall Award went to Heidi Griner, with 97 targets.
Georgia Scholastic Clay Target Program:
Rookie 1, Dixon Underwood (59); Rookie 2, Park Sewell (53); Rookie 3, Lucas Berggren (49); and Rookie 4, Noah Spears (47).
International entry 1: John Wesley Sewell (72).
International advanced 1: Sam Bryant (73). Out of state, Gage Killey (49). International advanced 2: Willis McCranie (58).
JV 1: Drake Tinsler (107); JV 2: James Coyle (90); JV 3: Wyatt Spruill; Ladies JV: Kirsten McCoy (64).
V 1: Charlie Spruill (110). Out of state, DJ Rodriguez (92). V 2: Isaac Walraven (94). Out of state, Jilani Aovadi (70); V 3: Luke McNeil (94).
Ladies V1: Ava Cauley (111). Out of state: Heidi Griner (93). Ladies V2: Haidyn Stewart (94).
College: Out of state, Austin Stack (104).
USA 1: Charlie Spruill (110); USA 2: Drake Tingler (107); USA 3: Isaac Walraven.
USA Female 1: Ava Cauley (111). USA Female 2: Haidyn Stewart (94). USA Female 3: Kirsten McCoy (64).
Out of state: 1 Austin Stack (104). 2 CJ Rodriguez (92). 3 Jiliani Aouadi (70).
