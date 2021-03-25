MOULTRIE — Jason Gallardo scored a goal five minutes into the second half and the Colquitt County boys soccer team held on for a 1-0 Region 1-7A victory over Lowndes on Tuesday at Packer Park.
The victory gave Colquitt County a split after Lowndes won the girls game 4-2.
The Colquitt County boys' victory avenged a 3-1 loss to the Vikings back on February 16.
"Their keeper saved a couple more that I thought were sure goals," Packers coach Jimbo Jarvis said.
The victory raised the Packers overall record to 7-7. They are now 1-4 in region matches.
Lowndes scored first in the girls game at 15:29, but the Lady Packers tied it on a header by sophomore Jacey Wetherington. Freshman Krystal Guerrero got the assist at 29:16.
Senior Vania Simon gave the Lady Packers the lead when she chipped one into the net from a right angle on a free kick 4:10 into the second half.
The Vikettes tied the match at 2-2, scoring on a penalty kick after a foul in the box.
Lowndes then scored again at 19:48 and 24:35 to get their second region victory over the Lady Packers.
"We lost 4-2 but we had the lead with 20 or so minutes left in the match and couldn't figure out a way to close it out," said coach Will Phillips. "We are grinding and fighting and I'm proud of their effort."
The Colquitt girls fall to 2-12 overall and 0-5 in the region.
The Lady Packers and Packers will complete the region portion of its schedule on Friday, April 2, when they travel to Tift County.
Colquitt also will play Ware County on April 12 and Thomas County Central on April 14. Those matches will be at Packer Park.
