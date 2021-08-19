MOULTRIE - DOWN 4-0 heading into the bottom of the fourth inning, the Colquitt County softball team scored six runs in its next three at bats to defeat Berrien High 6-4 on Thursday at Lady Packer Field.
Combined with their 12-0 home victory over Coffee on Wednesday, the Lady Packers are now 2-0.
Unless Colquitt County coach Chance Pitts can schedule a game or two over the next few days, the Lady Packers will play next on Thursday, August 26, meeting Camden County in a Region 1-7A-opening doubleheader at Packer Park.
The twin bill is scheduled to start at 4 p.m.
On Thursday, the top four batters in the Colquitt County lineup went a combined 5-for-9 with a home run by Emily Allegood, three runs batted in and four runs scored.
Allegood led the Lady Packers at the plate with two hits, including the team's first home run of the season, and two runs batted in.
Bre Caldwell also had two hits.
Katlynn Powers, Madison Plymel, Julia Duncan, Laura Hailey Bryan and Maris Hopper added singles.
Allegood, who started and pitched two scoreless innings against Coffee on Wednesday, also went the first two innings against Berrien.
She gave up two runs, neither of which was earned, one hit and three bases on balls. She struck out three.
Kaden Sutton got her first appearance in the circle this season, pitching the fourth and fifth innings, giving up two runs and two hits. She walked two and struck out two.
Hopper pitched the final two scorless innings, giving up a hit and a walk, while striking out one.
Berrien falls to 0-3. The Lady Rebels' other two losses also came at the hands of another Region 1-7A team, Lowndes.
The Vikettes won those two games 6-0 and 9-4.
