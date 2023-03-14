Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM EDT /2 AM CDT/ TO 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle Florida and south central and southwest Georgia. * WHEN...From 3 AM EDT /2 AM CDT/ to 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&