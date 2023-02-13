MOULTRIE, GA – South Georgia Barbell owner Matt Cannon trains weightlifters for local and national competitions year-round in his gym on Rowland Drive.
“I started coaching fitness over 10 years ago, and that’s when I first got into bodybuilding and personal training,” said Cannon. “Then I got into CrossFit and…CrossFit is where you begin to learn some weightlifting movements. That’s how I fell in love with weightlifting in particular.”
Eli Meads, from the 16-17 year old division, is the aspiring weightlifter who inadvertently set South Georgia Barbell in motion. Cannon explained how:
“I noticed a young kid that was coming in. At this point I had a couple students, but nothing serious. I didn’t know what I was doing yet, but I knew I liked it and that I liked coaching. I noticed how good this kid, Eli, was. I started looking up some numbers to see where he would fall if we tried to compete. I figured out if he really tried he could make some noise. I went and got my USAW Level 1 certification, which is the basic weight lifting certification you can get. None of us — me, him, his dad — knew what we were getting into, but we knew we loved it. It was getting fun, and some people were starting to like it too and came back with us and saw how much fun we were having training. They saw it was different. Everyone loves the barbell in CrossFit, and this is their outlet. They don’t have to do all this crazy stuff anymore. They can just go do what they want to do.”
Since then, Cannon has received his USAW Level 2 certification, and has learned a lot more about coaching.
“He (Meads) was our first national champion,” said Cannon. “It gave us confidence as a gym and a club that we are heading in the right direction. Asher Fountain is our other youth champion.”
Because of the physical strength weightlifting demands, Cannon doesn’t allow new students to go crazy in the gym.
“The first thing I check is mobility and see what we have to work on,” said Cannon. “Then you can train as a beginner, and weightlifting doesn’t mean no cardio. I’m not going to have an unathletic kid.”
Cannon recommends training three times a week for beginners with lots of squats, pulling and pushing. Only after progressing in technique with both the snatch and the clean and jerk to where they are efficient and safe, can competition begin.
“It doesn’t take that long,” said Cannon. “I like people to compete whenever they are ready.”
Meads was the only competitor from South Georgia Barbell who placed at the 2022 Las Vegas National Weightlifting Championships last June to bring home silver in the snatch and total while also placing bronze in the clean and jerk.
The snatch and the clean and jerk are the only two lifts completed at a weightlifting competition.
A clean and jerk is a two-motion move, beginning in a squat position with the barbell resting on the floor. The first movement is when the bar is raised just under the chin. The second is when the bar is fully raised above the person's head.
The snatch is similar to the clean and jerk, but the whole lift is done in one fluid motion. Starting in the same position, the barbell must be lifted off the ground and fully brought above the head with arms fully extended.
During a competition each participant has three attempts per lift. At the end of the day, each participant has their highest weight cleared per lift combined for their final placement in the competition. There are three age groups at events: 23 and under is a youth, 23-35 is a senior and over 35 is a master.
South Georgia Barbell attends roughly 10 competitions per year. Four to five of these are local events while the others are at the national level.
“We give our community another outlet for Olympic sports,” said Cannon. “Most of the Olympic sports Moultrie has are traditional. We can now help those kids who maybe weren’t good at other sports or didn’t want to do other sports. I even have a lot of girls. It gives them a path if they want to get into it.”
Eli isn’t the only Meads who lifts weights. His sister, Emma Meads, is also a student of South Georgia Barbell. She currently holds the powerlifting back squat record for the state of Georgia for eighth-grade females.
“Emma has a shot to make the youth 15 team USA this year,” said Cannon.
Another young weightlifter from South Georgia Barbell who holds numerous records is Max Mcfarland. Currently in ninth grade, Mcfarland holds his records in powerlifting back squat, deadlift and bench press.
Hampton Morris has also been on multiple team USA teams.
Unfortunately, none of these athletes received educational credit for their hard work in the gym. “We are trying to incorporate more high schools,” said Cannon. “Trying to grow the sport more in that age group.” Cannon is a member of the Georgia Weightlifting State Board.
Competitions for weightlifting are held any time of the year. “It all depends on who qualifies,” said Cannon. “We go to almost every national competition, unless it doesn’t make financial sense to go.”
But winning competitions isn’t the only rewarding aspect of this sport.
“My favorite part about coaching is when I have a youth athlete who might not be the most naturally gifted, but they keep working hard,” said Cannon. “Seeing them reach a goal and seeing them actually do it will literally bring tears to my eyes. Especially those underdogs.”
Cannon offers a variety of services to those who sign up with South Georgia Barbell including standard fitness classes, weightlifting classes, open gym, guided help and time dedicated for youth development. After a one-week free trial, membership to the gym is $95 per month.
In addition to the gym, Cannon also manages a Podcast in which he discusses weightlifting and his other interests. The podcast is called Lift and Chill, and can be listened to on either Spotify or Apple.
“It gives people a chance to really know me,” said Cannon. “As a coach and business owner it’s a good outlet for me. I get to sit down and have conversations with people, and once a week I do a solo about something.”
Nine South Georgia Barbell students competed on Feb. 11-12 in the Iron Born Open at Allsouth Barbell in Norcross.
The youngest competed in the 13U division.
All brought home a gold and all qualified for youth nationals. Lois Crawford totaled 42 kg (92.5lbs), Leila Ray totaled 50kg (110 lbs), Neil Fountain totaled 65 kg (143 lbs) and Ellie Kichler totaled 77 kg (170lbs).
14-15U Division had the other five South Georgia Barbell participants.
Three golds were won by Rachel Edwards totaling 57 kg (125.5 lbs), Gunner Griffin totaling 154 kg (339.5 lbs) and Meads totaling 209 kg (461 lbs).
Meads and Griffin also both qualified for Nationals.
Haley Craig brought in a silver medal with a total of 132 kg (291 lbs), which also qualified her for the American Open Series.
Nicole Willis had a new personal record with a total of 188 kg (414.5 lbs).
The USA Weightlifting Nationals Week will be held June 24-July 2 in Colorado Springs, Colo.
