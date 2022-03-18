MOULTRIE - When Seth Berl was approached several months ago by the Georgia Pickleball Association about putting on a tournament in Moultrie, he responded immediately: “We’ll do it!”
And now, just days away from what will become the first GPA-sanctioned event south of the Macon area, the South Georgia Classic has 110 players registered to compete.
The Classic will be held at the Moultrie YMCA, which has six courts that were completed late last year and have become the site of a growing pickleball interest in Colquitt County.
Berl, one of Colquitt County’s earliest and strongest supporters of pickleball, said he was at the YMCA one morning recently and all six courts were being used and there were several other players, rackets in hands, waiting their turn.
Many of those folks will either be players or volunteers serving as monitors or staffing the concession area for the three-day Classic that will run March 25-26-27.
And while a large number of those who have registered are from Colquitt County, there are also players who will come from Albany, Tifton, Tallahassee, Thomasville, Dublin, Cairo, Leesburg, Warner Robins, Hahira, Valdosta and from Crawfordville and Clearwater in Florida.
Berl said he hoped to have 100 players registered. He is obviously pleased that the number will be north of that.
And as a serious player who travels every six weeks or so with pickleball partner Lane Wear to tournaments in the southeast, Berl also likes knowing that the Big Bend Classic will be held in Thomasville on April 8-10 and Titletown Throwndown is scheduled for April 22-24 in Valdosta.
Players can register for the tournaments at pickleballbrackets.com and click on the Georgia Pickleball Association (PBA) link.
Berl, who holds local pickleball clinics, primed the pump for the South Georgia Classic by hosting two tournaments — one for men, the other for women — at the YMCA on two recent weekends.
The events drew 90 players, a number of whom had not played in a competitive tournament atmosphere.
Many are expected to return
The South Georgia Classic will include divisions broken down by age — 14-39, 40-59 and 60 and older — and skill ratings, with 2.5 considered recreational players.
Players rated at 5.0 are considered professionals.
Among the top local players are Jeffrey Barnett and Brad Bowen, who are considered 4.5-5.0 players.
Among the other top local players are John Michael Hall and Zach Owen, both 4.5.
Berl, who plays doubles with Lane Wear, has a 4.1 rating.
The two like playing strong competition and are willing to travel to find it.
“There will be good competition here,” Berl said. “Everybody will be playing someone with a similar skill level.”
Among those who have registered are a number in the 60 and older age group, including one player who is 81 and another who is 80.
The Classic will feature a double-elimination format, best 2-of-3 games to 11 and winning by two points.
Singles will be played beginning at noon on Friday, March 25.
Men’s and women’s doubles will start at 8 the following morning.
Mixed doubles will be played beginning at 8 a.m. on Sunday, March 27.
“I hope it becomes an annual or twice a year event,” Berl said. “We want people to come here and want to come back.”
