MOULTRIE - Tucker Sparkman has been a catcher since he was 8 years old.
He wasn’t ready to give up playing baseball’s most taxing position when the Colquitt County baseball team’s season ended on April 21.
With family, friends and teammates looking on in the Colquitt County cafeteria, Sparkman signed on Wednesday to continue his baseball career next year at Erskine College, a NCAA Division II program in Due West, S.C.
Packers coach Brandon Brock has been impressed with Sparkman, who shared the team’s catching duties with Hayden Hembree last season.
“He’s a great kid and a hard worker, a high school player who wants to play college baseball and he’s getting that opportunity,” Brock said. “He’s a perfect example of what hard work will get you. They talk about five-tool players. He’s got that sixth tool: the intangibles.”
Brock said he believes Sparkman can thrive in the Flying Fleet’s program.
“He’ll help them in some way,” he said. “He’ll play awhile if he chooses to.”
While he was playing for the Clutch Baseball travel team last summer, Sparkman and his parents were put in touch with the Erskine program.
Erskine is a private four-year college that was founded in 1839 located about five hours from Colquitt County It has about 825 students.
The garnet-and-gold Flying Fleet plays in the 11-team Conference Carolinas, which also includes North Greenville, UNC-Pembroke, Mount Olive, Barton, Francis Marion, Belmont Abby, Emmanuel, Southern Wesleyan, King and Chowan.
This season, Erskine is 28-18 overall and 13-12 in the conference.
Sparkman said he has learned the ins and outs of catching from former Packer catcher and coach Will Stuckey, Kevin Hopper and from his father, Dustin Sparkman.
“He was always there for me,” Tucker said.
Even after playing recreation ball, travel ball and competing for the Packers the last 10 years, Tucker still has some innings in him.
“I just want to finish what I started,” he said.
