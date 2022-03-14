MOULTRIE — Chase Blanton shot a 69 to earn low medalist honors and lead the Colquitt County boys golf team to a 309 and a second place finish in the Blue Devil Invitational held Monday at Spring Hill County Club in Tifton.
The score was the lowest of Blanton’s career and the low medalist trophy was his first.
His round included four birdies and just one bogey.
The round followed his appearance in the Pot o’ Gold Pro-am at Sunset County Club last weekend in which he turned in rounds of 78-79-75.
The Packers also counted a 78 from Tucker Brown, who birdied his last hole; a 79 from David Strange, who also birdied the last hole; and an 83 from Marshall McCranie.
“Chase has improved all four rounds so far this year and is proving himself as one of the best players in the state,” said Packers coach Andrew Eunice.
The Packers were coming off a strong showing in the Johnny Paulk Invitational, in which it shot a 308 on the Pine Lake Course at Jekyll Island.
McCranie and Brown each shot a 78 and Jackson Glenn turned in an 80 on Jekyll Island’s longest course.
David Strange shot 87.
The Packers will return to action next Monday when they compete in the Viking Classic at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club in Valdosta.
Eighth-grade baseball team falls
Despite holding Thomas County Central to just four hits, the Colquitt County eighth-grade baseball team dropped a 3-1 decision to the Yellow Jackets on Monday on the road.
The Yellow Jackets scored two runs in the bottom of the second and added a single run in the fifth.
The Packers scored their lone run in the top of the sixth.
Eli Hobbs started for the Packers and went the first two innings, giving up both runs, three hits and one walk. Kane Morris pitched three innings, giving up a run and a hit while walking three He struck otu two. Davis Lightsey pitched the sixth and did not give up a hit or a run and struck out three.
Lightsey had two hits and Pearce Hightower, Tyson Hobby, Hayden Glass and Logan Plymel had the others.
The eighth-graders travel to Pine Grove on Thursday.
Seventh-graders fall to Lee East
Lee County East scored 14 runs in its final three at bats to defeat the Colquitt County seventh-grade baseball team 17-8 on Monday at Packer Park.
The Packers led 8-3 after four innings.
Carter Penuel led the Packers offensively, going 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two runs batted in.
James Horne had two hits, including a double and Davis Wingate had two singles.
Colquitt’s best inning was the third when it scored three runs on five hits — including doubles by Penuel, Jackson Edwards and Horne — all with two outs.
The seventh-graders fall to 6-5 and will travel to Newbern on Wednesday.
Middle school boys golf team places second
The Colquitt County middle school golf team traveled to Coffee County on Monday to finish second in a middle school tournament at Douglas Golf and Country Club.
Cavin Hall shot 72 and was the low medalist. The Packers also got a 74 from Michael Hall, an 87 from Peyton Collins and a 94 from Bailey Truitt.
