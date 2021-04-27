MOULTRIE — One of the consequences of the COVID-19 outbreak on high school football programs was how they lost young players whose families were reluctant to let them play last season.
Programs from the varsity level on down were without young athletes who would have been playing had it not been for concerns about the effects of the virus.
The Colquitt County eighth-grade program was no exception.
And as the Packers ninth-grade program begins spring football practice this week, one of the primary goals is to find players who might not have been involved in the disrupted 2020 season.
“We have got to get our numbers back up,” Colquitt County head coach Justin Rogers said before Monday’s first ninth-grade spring practice session.
“COVID affected our numbers last year. We are hoping to add guys who played as seventh-graders but didn’t play last year.”
The ninth-grade team will have 10 days of spring practice.
The final session will be on Saturday, May 15, in what is being called a “football celebration” on Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium.
All Colquitt County teams — seventh-grade, eighth-grade, ninth-grade, junior varsity and varsity — will hold scrimmages in front of the fans in a day that Rogers is hoping will help re-stoke interest in all aspects of the Colquitt County football program.
The varsity Packers will begin their 10-day spring practice regimen on Wednesday, May 5.
The varsity Packers will conclude their pre-summer work with a May 21 scrimmage against Cairo at the stadium.
After having no spring practices last year because of COVID-19 concerns, Rogers and his staff are understandably eager to be on the field interacting with players again.
The work with the freshmen will help usher in what will be a singularly important period for the varsity program.
This week will help the varsity coaches, who will be on hand and actively involved with the ninth-grade practices, whet their appetites for next week’s beginning of work with the sophomores, juniors and seniors.
This week, the coaches will do as they always do in the first days on the field after a long break.
“The biggest thing is to get to know the players, to put a face to a name,” Rogers said. “And we’ve got to make sure we’ve got the players in the right positions.”
Kirk Woodall is back for his third season as the ninth-grade head coach.
His staff includes former Thomas County Central head coach Bill Shaver, who will be the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
Linebackers coach Eric Rand also is new to the staff. Strength and conditioning coach Zack Stanaland will serve as the team’s defensive coordinator. Receivers coach Cory Harper and offensive line coach Trey Perkins return to the staff.
The ninth-graders practiced Monday and Tuesday and will be back on the field on Thursday and Friday this week.
The team has dinner together before heading home each day.
Rogers has released a summer schedule for the varsity Packers.
Football programs in Georgia not only lost spring practice last year, they were without crucial summer work last year as well and Rogers and his staff are eager to have the 2021 Packers continue to improve and bond during the summer.
The team’s summer schedule will run from June 7-July 22 and will include a number of 7-on-7 competitions and organized team activities (OTAs).
June’s schedule will include 7-on-7s at the high school on June 8 and June 15 that will include Cairo, Thomas County Central, Pelham and Cook and competitions at Troy on June 10 and at Florida State on June 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.