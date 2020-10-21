MOULTRIE – Colquitt County High Principal Jamie Dixon announced on Wednesday that the number of spectators allowed at Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium for the remaining home football games this season will be limited.
The stadium capacity for those remaining home games, beginning with the Oct. 30 game against Camden County, will be 40 percent.
Tickets can be purchased only at the athletic office at the high school.
Reserved seats that have already been purchased will be honored.
Otherwise, only 575 reserved seats, 575 visitors side general admission, 575 home side general admission and 500 visiting team general admission tickets will be sold.
There will be no walk-up sales at the gate.
There will be free entry for school employees with school identification. Golden passes and Georgia High School Association passes will be honored.
Tickets for the Camden County-Colquitt County game will be on sale next Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. and on Friday from 8 a.m. until noon.
General admission tickets are $8. Reserved seats tickets are $15.
There will be no visiting bands in the stadium for the remaining home games.
The Packers also are scheduled to play host to Lowndes on Friday, Nov. 6.
Colquitt County also could host state playoff games. The playoffs are scheduled to begin Nov. 27.
According to Dixon’s release, “Our goal is to emphasize social distancing inside the stadium and still provide a quality event. As always, masks are strongly encouraged inside the stadium. Our emphasis is that of safety for our students and spectators.”
