MOULTRIE - Colquitt County Sports Hall of Fame member Reggie Stancil got his first win as the head football coach at Dacula High on Friday when the Falcons defeated Tucker High 36-22.
Dacula, now 1-3, will be off on Friday before playing next on Sept. 21 at Denmark (0-3).
The former Packer quarterback had been the head coach at Peachtree Ridge from 2017-2021 and spent last season as an assistant at McEachern before taking over the Dacula program.
Stancil is one of 11 former Packers who are now head football coaches in either Georgia, Florida or Alabama.
The others are:
• Robert Craft, now in his eighth season as the head coach at North Forsyth. The Raiders are 1-3 after falling 24-21 to Creekview last Friday.
North Forsyth will open Region 8-7A play on Friday when it plays host to Jackson County (2-2).
• Jeff Hammond, whose second Worth County High team scored on its first six possessions en route to a 49-0 victory over Central Macon on Friday.
The Rams will be off this week before opening the Region 1-AA portion of their schedule on Sept. 22, at Berrien (0-2).
• Shelton Felton has his Valdosta Wildcats at 3-1 after they defeated Warner Robins 45-12 at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.
The win was the third in a row for the Wildcats after opening with at loss to Massillon-Washington in Ohio.
Valdosta will be home again on Friday to play host to Coral Glades, Fla. (0-3).
• Rush Propst, in his first season as the head coach at Pell City (Ala.) is still looking for his first victory. The Panthers are 0-3 after falling 46-3 to Clay-Chalkville.
Pell City will be home on Friday to play Center Point (3-0).
• Scott Roberts has his Swainsboro undefeated after four games following an 11-7 win at Dodge County last Friday.
The defending state runner-up Tigers will be at home this Friday to play Emanuel County Institute (1-2).
• Justin Rogers’ second Thomas County Central team, ranked No. 6 n Class 6A, was idle on Friday and will take a 3-0 record to Quitman when it plays Brooks County (1-2) this week.
• Byron Slack’s Cook High Hornets lost 35-27 at Clinch County last week and will take a 1-2 record into their next game, which will be their Region 1-AA opener at home against Jeff Davis on Sept. 22.
• Rico Zackery has his Westlake Lion unbeaten at 4-0 after a 57-7 win over Southwest DeKalb at home last Friday. The Lions will travel this coming Friday to take on Newton (3-0).
• Bill Ragans, who was a Packers assistant under Tim Cokely for two seasons, is the head coach at Chiles High in Tallahassee. The Timberwolves are 1-1 and will play next on Sept. 15, at home against Niceville (3-1)
• Granger Shook is in his first season as the head coach at Pike Road in Alabama, which beat Wetumpka 41-18 last week.
Pike Road will be home to face Lanier of Montgomery next Friday.
Two former Packers also are head softball coaches in Georgia.
• In his first season as the head coach at Centennial High School, Colin Kirkland has led the Knights to a 6-10 overall record. The Centennial girls are 3-4 in Region 6-5A.
Kirkland is coming off his first season as the Centennial baseball coach, leading the Knights to a 29-10 record and a berth in the Class 5A state semifinals.
• Taylor Barber is in his fifth season as the head softball coach at Tift County.
The Lady Devils are 7-6 overall and 2-2 in Region 1-6A.
Barber’s girls have split their two games with Colquitt County this season.
And …
•Freshman Ava Dickens has started eight matches for the Andrew College volleyball team this season.
Dickens is the first former Lady Packer volleyball player to compete at the next level.
• Haylie Linsley has played in three games, starting one, for the ABAC women’s soccer team. She, too, is a freshman.
