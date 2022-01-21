MOULTRIE — Former outstanding Colquitt County quarterback Reggie Stancil has resigned as the head football coach at Peachtree Ridge High School.
Stancil led the Lions, who play in Class 7A, to a 13-36 record over his five years leading the program.
Peachtree Ridge reached the playoffs in 2020 and finished 4-5.
The Lions opened with three straight victories in 2020 before the rest of the season was scrambled by COVID’s effect on the schedule.
“For me, it’s tough to leave because I’ve got great people I work with, coaches and administration, and I’ve got unbelievable kids at Peachtree Ridge,” Stancil told The Gwinnett Daily Post.
Before taking over the Peachtree Ridge program in 2017, Stancil had spent 11 years at Norcross, where he coached the quarterbacks and receivers and was the program’s recruiting coordinator.
Norcross won state football championships in 2012 and 2013 while he was on the staff.
Stancil was also the Norcross head baseball coach for two seasons before going to Peachtree Ridge.
He also has coached at Morrow, Northside-Warner Robins and Lithonia.
Stancil was a starter on the football, basketball and baseball teams at Colquitt County and earned All-State honors in football and baseball.
He threw for 4,376 yards and 53 touchdowns as the Packers quarterback from 1995-1997.
He also had a career batting average of .359 for Packers baseball team, hitting 16 home runs and driving in 91 runs.
He also went 17-6 as a pitcher with a career 2.71 ERA.
Stancil went on to play quarterback at Jacksonville State, where he threw for 5,182 yards in his career.
He was inducted into the Colquitt County Sports Hall of Fame in 2012.
