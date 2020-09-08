MOULTRIE – Reggie Stancil had been unabashedly optimistic about his fourth Peachtree Ridge High football team before it opened its 2020 season last Friday.
And the Lions could be ready to fulfill the promise their head coach has in them after taking a 30-28 win over Pebblebrook.
Behind an outstanding offensive line, Peachtree Ridge rushed for 252 yards, including 139 by Brandon Cade, who carried 25 times.
Nehemiah Laniyonu added 62 yards and quarterback Nick Best came off the bench to contribute a 36-yard touchdown run.
It was the first opening game victory for the Lions since Stancil took over in 2017. This year’s seniors were the program’s freshmen when Stancil went to Peachtree Ridge after 11 years as an assistant at Norcross.
Peachtree Ridge plays in the challenging Region 8-7A, which also includes Collins Hill, North Gwinnett Mill Creek and Mountain View.
The Lions region opener will be on Oct. 16 against Collins Hill, which opened its season last Friday with a 46-24 spanking of Carrollton.
Stancil was an outstanding football and baseball player at Colquitt County before going on to a fine career as a quarterback at Jacksonville State.
A 2012 inductee into the Colquitt County Sports Hall of Fame, Stancil also coached at Morrow, Northside-Warner Robins and Lithonia before going to Norcross.
While he was at Norcross, where he coached the quarterbacks and receivers and coordinated the recruiting of the team’s football players, the Blue Devils won state championships in 2012 and 2013.
Stancil also was the Norcross head baseball coach in 2016, leading the Blue Devils to a region title and a berth in the state semifinals.
Peachtree Ridge will be off this week before going on the road to play Discovery High, which dropped its opener 21-0 at Central Gwinnett.
In Region 1-7A on Friday, No. 2-ranked Lowndes will try to go to 2-0 when it plays host to Griffin at Martin Stadium.
Quarterback Jacurri Brown threw for 165 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 145 more and two more scores in the Vikings’ 35-21 victory at Archer on Saturday in the Corky Kell Classic.
Griffin opened its season with a 35-14 victory over Spalding.
Camden County, previously ranked No. 6, dropped out of the Georgia High School Football Daily’s Class 7A top 10 when it was knocked off by Richmond Hill 28-11.
The victory vaulted Richmond Hill from No. 8 to No. 4 in Class 6A.
Camden will be out to even its record when it plays host to Glynn Academy, which won its opener 33-7 over McIntosh County Academy.
Tift County went to Cordele last Friday and was shut out 7-0 by defending Class AAA runner-up Crisp County.
It won’t be easy for the Blue Devils to get their first win this Friday, however, even though they will be back home at Brodie Field.
Valdosta, coming off a come-from-behind 28-26 victory over Warner Robins in Rush Propst’s head coaching debut with the Wildcats, will provide the opposition for Tift County.
Colquitt County will again be off this week before playing its opener on Sept. 18 at home against Banneker High of Atlanta.
When the NFL starts it season this weekend, former Packer Cameron Erving will be wearing No. 75 for the Dallas Cowboys.
Erving won a Super Bowl ring with the Kansas City Chiefs last season and then was signed as a free agent by the Cowboys.
Former Colquitt County and University of Arkansas defensive lineman T.J. Smith was among last week’s cuts by the Los Angeles Chargers.
Some 14 former Colquitt County football players are on rosters of college teams that are currently playing or planning to play their 2020 seasons.
UAB redshirt freshman Will Rykard got some snaps on the offensive line in the Blazers’ 45-35 season-opening victory over Central Arkansas last Thursday.
Rykard and his teammates are likely to have their hands full this Thursday when they travel to Miami to take on the Hurricanes.
Others who will be on the field this season are Marcus Anderson, Georgia State; Nathan Bell, Georgia Tech; John Samuel Shenker and Kamaar Bell, Auburn; JJ Peterson, Shawn Shamburger and Jaquain Blakely, Tennessee; Ryan Fitzgerald and Carter Boatwright, Florida State; Kaleb Dawson, Appalachian State; Jay Ward, LSU; Daijun Edwards, Georgia; and Chase Parrish, Navy.
Dawson and the Mountaineers will open on Saturday at home against Charlotte.
Bell, Fitzgerald and Boatwright will be on the Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday when Georgia Tech meets Florida State.
