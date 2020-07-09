MOULTRIE – The Georgia High School Association’s state football championships is scheduled to be a three-day event this year, with all games to be played at Georgia State Stadium in Atlanta.
In addition to the championship games in each of the seven classifications, the menu of games will include two flag football state title games.
The three-day schedule will allow the GHSA to avoid games starting in the morning, which were a feature of the previous two-day state championship format.
Since the state championships were moved to a neutral site in 2008, they were previously played over two days.
Games will start at noon each day, December 10-12.
The Class 7A state championship game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. on Saturday, December 12.
Also that day will be the Class AAA championship game at noon and the Class 5A title game at 3:30 p.m.
The first day of the three-day event will begin on Thursday, December 10, with the Area 1 flag football championship game at noon, followed by the Area 2 final at 2 p.m.
The Class A Private state football championship game will start at 5 p.m. followed by the Class A public game at 8 p.m.
On Friday, December 11, the Class AA final will start at noon, followed by the Class 4A and Class 6A championship games scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. respectively.
Also, on Wednesday, the GHSA elected not to implement additional changes to its Coronavirus Guidance Plan.
The most recent changes to the plan were made at the July 1 GHSA meeting in which intra-squad competitions, such as 7-on-7s and 3-on-3s, were allowed. Competitions between schools continued to be banned.
For football practices, no helmets, shoulder pads, girdles, knee or thigh pads can be worn at any time.
The GHSA is proceeding as if there will be a high school football season this fall.
''I continue to be optimistic about our season,'' GHSA executive director Robin Hines recently told GHSF Daily's Todd Holcomb. "Nothing has happened until this point that has made us feel like we needed to adjust our calendar at all.''
PACKERS NOTES: Girls flag football is the GHSA’s newest sport. Its season will begin in October, reportedly with 140 schools fielding teams. Colquitt County will not have a flag football team this fall.
Colquitt County rising senior Zy Brockington has received a scholarship offer from Florida Atlantic University. Defensive back T.J. Spradley has an offer from Shorter University.
Former Packer Brian Merritt, who was on a national championship team at Gulf Coast (Miss.) Community College, recently de-committed to playing for Liberty University next season.
According to WALB, two sub-varsity coaches at Valdosta High School have tested positive for COVID-19.
New head coach Rush Propst confirmed the report and said no players have tested positive.
