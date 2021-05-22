Steptoe signs to play at Andrew College

MOULTRIE – The Andrew College baseball program has signed a corner infielder from Colquitt County High School for the second year.
Gavin Steptoe will again be teammates with JT Whatley next season after signing with the Cuthbert, Ga., program on Friday surrounded by coaches, classmates and family in the high school cafeteria.
Outgoing Packers baseball coach Matt Crews, who also coached Whatley, said Andrew is getting a first baseman who led the Packers in runs batted in this season and also is adept around the bag at first.
Steptoe batted .267 after a slow start, but Crews continued to pencil in the big left-handed batter in the third and fourth hole in the lineup.
“He got hot for us late,” Crews said. “He started hitting some of those pitches he was just missing earlier.”
Steptoe also saved the Packers some runs with his play at first.
He finished his senior season with a .982 fielding average, committing just three errors in 168 chances.
“He is a great fielder,” Crews said.
Crews said Steptoe’s success as a Packer came through his hard work and his dedication to the game, his teammates and the Packer program.
“He just loves the ball field, both on game day and for practice,” Crews said, adding that getting a chance to start a baseball college career with a program such as the one at Andrew is a great opportunity.
“He has always been very responsible,” Crews said. “I have really enjoyed watching him play.
“And I am happy for his mom and dad (Robin and Jamey Miller) as well.”
Steptoe thanked his parents for their sacrifice and especially his dad for pushing him to succeed.
“And I really want to thank my coaches who took a chance on me every day,” he said.
Andrew College is coming off a 2021 season in which the Tigers went 35-25-1 and advanced to the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Appalachian District series, where they were eliminated by 60-5 Walters State Community College of Sevierville, Tenn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.