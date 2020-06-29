NORMAN PARK – Garret Stewart, driving the No. 67 car, took the checkered flag to win the UMP Modifieds race on Saturday at Needmore Speedway.
Jason Garver came in second, followed by Wesley Duboise.
Ronnie Lee Newsome won both the Crate Racing USA Street Stock and the Enduro races.
In the Crate Racing USA Street Stock race, Leon Childs was second. Cameron Metts placed third.
In Enduro, Tyler Boyette was second and Mary Brumbley was third.
Scott Crews placed first in Super Street. He was followed by Tim Vaugh in second and Troy Owens in third.
Clay Harris won the 602 Sportsman race. Newsome was second and Steven Bryant was third.
There will be racing at Needmore again on July 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.