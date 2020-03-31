MOULTRIE – Those who might have thought Kiel Pollard is still lamenting last summer’s injury that prematurely ended his football-playing career at the University of South Carolina perhaps didn’t know the young man’s faith and moxie.
The former Colquitt County receiver put his playing days behind him and has already embarked on the coaching career that was already part of his long-range plans.
Pollard, who graduated from South Carolina in December, is remaining in Columbia to work on his master’s degree and toil as a graduate assistant on head coach Will Muschamp’s staff.
And after having to deal with a career-ending injury, he is now trying to go about his new duties while the school is shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Still, that upbeat personality that Colquitt County fans know well from the days when he left overmatched defensive backs in his wake as he helped the Packers to 30 straight wins and two state championships in 2014 and 2015 shows through.
In a phone call this week, Pollard laughed and talked about having to teleconference with players rather than working directly with them as well as his role in recruiting new Gamecocks.
“Recruiting never stops,” he said. “We are all just trying to do what needs to be done to be successful.”
The Gamecocks got their first week of spring practice in before spring break. But during the break, the decision was made to shut down the school and all athletic competitions, including the spring football game.
Looking on the bright side, Pollard said, “We’re ahead of the game.”
Pollard said that although this is the first spring he hasn’t suited up since he was a youngster, “This has been awesome.”
It has been just eight months since Pollard suffered the career-adjusting injury during a practice before the 2019 season.
He had earned South Carolina’s Jim Carlen Special Teams Player of the Spring Award and the Harold White GPA Award for Special Teams a few months earlier, the second year in a row that he had received special teams honors following spring practice.
But Pollard, who had performed admirably on special teams during his first three years in Columbia, had his sights set on taking a more prominent role in the South Carolina offense in the 2019 season.
The tight end played in all 13 games in 2018, starting in three. He caught his first career touchdown pass in the season-opening win over Coastal Carolina and had a 67-yard touchdown grab against Clemson in the season finale.
The 6-foot-1, 235-pounder appeared headed to a starting job, listed as the No. 1 tight end on the preseason depth chart.
Then …
“It was a blocking drill and I did something I had been told a hundred times, maybe a thousand times, not to do,” he recalled. “I ducked my head.”
He was hit, felt tingling in his hands and feet and immediately left the practice field.
“I never had a headache, never felt dizzy,” he said.
Initial reports were that he had suffered a small fracture in his neck and that he could miss up to six weeks.
But when the doctors ordered multiple MRIs, he guessed there was something else wrong.
And he was right.
The MRIs had revealed a cyst on his spinal cord, one that was not the result of the hit. It could have been there since he was a child. Continuing to play with the cyst could result in paralysis, he was told. He could no longer play football.
After working hard and knowing a shot at a starting position and perhaps a chance to play in the National Football League were both within his grasp, it was obviously a difficult blow to take.
It was a shock to both Pollard and his family. But he quickly accepted the verdict.
In all, Pollard played 38 games for USC with 17 catches overall for 203 yards.
On social media not long after the injury, he wrote: “I am aware that God had greater plans for my life. I KNOW THAT I AM MORE THAN FOOTBALL!!! Please don’t feel sorry for me because football has been good to me. I am smart enough to know God doesn’t give anyone a gift that he doesn’t plan on using.”
Even this week, Pollard said, “I think it was meant to happen. If I hadn’t got hurt, they never would have discovered the cyst on my spinal cord.
“I have learned a lot about myself. Good things and bad things are going to happen. It’s all about how you deal with them. I won’t let anyone determine my future but myself.”
Pollard, one of the most popular players ever at Colquitt County, graduated with school records for career pass receptions, with 199; receiving yards, 2,968; and touchdown receptions, 34.
Following the Packers’ second-straight 15-0 season in 2015 and a place on the All-State team, Pollard was ranked by Rivals as the No. 23 player in the state.
He narrowed his college choices to Georgia, Auburn and South Carolina.
And he has never regretted the decision to become a Gamecock. And the choice was put into perspective after the injury.
Muschamp had told his young recruit that he would help him start a coaching career when his playing days were over.
“We had a plan,” Pollard said. “And he kept his word.”
Pollard remained with the team throughout the 2019 season as a student coach. Now he has taken the next step as a graduate assistant.
He said he is not sure just yet what next direction his coaching career will take, but he is concentrating now on the near-future.
“I just want to help the next generation of kids,” he said.
And he wanted to make sure people know that despite the unforeseen end to a promising playing career, he has been blessed. And not just by football.
“Without my parents, my friends and my support group, I wouldn’t be where I am today,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.