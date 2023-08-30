Weather Alert

This product covers eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia **IDALIA'S CORE MOVING ACROSS SOUTHEASTERN GEORGIA** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued and the Hurricane Warning has been cancelled for Brooks, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Coastal Wakulla, Inland Dixie, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Lafayette, Madison, and Thomas - The Hurricane Warning has been cancelled for Coastal Franklin, Inland Wakulla, and Leon - The Tropical Storm Warning has been cancelled for Baker, Decatur, Dougherty, Gadsden, Grady, Inland Franklin, Lee, Liberty, and Mitchell * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Storm Surge Warning and Tropical Storm Warning are in effect for Coastal Dixie and Coastal Taylor - A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Berrien, Cook, Lanier, and Lowndes - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Ben Hill, Brooks, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Wakulla, Colquitt, Inland Dixie, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Irwin, Lafayette, Madison, Thomas, Tift, Turner, and Worth * STORM INFORMATION: - About 130 miles north-northeast of Keaton Beach or about 60 miles northeast of Valdosta - 31.4N 82.5W - Storm Intensity 75 mph - Movement Northeast or 35 degrees at 20 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ As of 2PM EDT, the center of Hurricane Idalia was moving northeast through Southeast Georgia near 20 mph. Max sustained winds are now around 75 mph - category one strength. Idalia continues to produce areas of tropical storm force winds mostly along and east of the I- 75 corridor with embedded heavy rainfall making for a persisting flood threat. Impacts from strong winds and heavy rain will continue until Idalia pulls farther away from the region later this afternoon. The threat for dangerous storm surge also remains in place for the Nature Coast where a Storm Surge Warning remains in effect. From Keaton Beach to Suwannee River, forecast values are 5-8 feet with 2-4 feet forecast from Aucilla River to Keaton Beach. Although water levels may be subsiding a bit now, onshore flow from the south side of Idalia along with high tide this afternoon could cause another peak in storm surge. Adjustments will continue to be made as conditions improve. Regardless, please continue to heed evacuation orders and advice from local officials. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: Potential impacts from the main wind event are now unfolding across South-Central Georgia. Remain well sheltered from life-threatening wind having additional extensive impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Considerable roof damage to sturdy buildings, with some having window, door, and garage door failures leading to structural damage. Mobile homes severely damaged, with some destroyed. Damage accentuated by airborne projectiles. Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks. - Many large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. Several bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Large areas with power and communications outages. Elsewhere across eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia, little to no additional impact is anticipated. * SURGE: Potential impacts from the main surge event are now unfolding across the Eastern Florida Big Bend. Remain well away from life-threatening surge having additional extensive impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Large areas of deep inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by battering waves. Structural damage to buildings, with several washing away. Damage compounded by floating debris. Locations may be uninhabitable for an extended period. - Large sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads washed out or severely flooded. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Severe beach erosion with significant dune loss. - Major damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Many small craft broken away from moorings, especially in unprotected anchorages with some lifted onshore and stranded. Elsewhere across eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia, little to no additional impact is anticipated. * FLOODING RAIN: Potential impacts from the flooding rain are still unfolding across South-Central Georgia. Remain well guarded against life-threatening flood waters having additional extensive impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. Elsewhere across eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia, little to no additional impact is anticipated. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Do not enter evacuated areas until officials have given the all clear to return. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Keep your cell phone charged and in power-saving mode. If you lose power, use it sparingly and mainly for personal emergencies and check-ins. Do not be a thrill seeker or risk your life for senseless photos or videos. Quickly move to the safest place within your shelter if it begins to fail, preferably an interior room on the lowest floor as long as flooding is not a concern. If you are prone to flooding or in an area under a storm surge watch or warning, be prepared for the possibility of a quick and dramatic rise in water levels. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Tallahassee FL around 5 PM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.