MOULTRIE - Four Colquitt County sub-varsity baseball teams got five victories early this week, including a 7-4 win by the eighth-grade team over Tift County on Tuesday at Packer Park that raised its record to 7-1.
Also victorious were the AAA team, by a 10-8 score over Thomas County Central; the AA team, 3-1, also over TCC; and the seventh-graders, 24-5 over Pine Grove and 16-7 over Tift County.
The win by the eighth-graders was their fourth in a row since the only blemish on their record, a 6-5 loss at Thomas County Central on Feb. 14.
On Tuesday, the Packers scored three runs in the third inning and three more in fifth and held off a late Blue Devils rally.
Starting pitcher Bowen DeRosso was dominant, allowing no runs and just one hit while striking out 11 over the first five innings.
Bryce Roberts went the final two innings, gave up two hits and fanned three more Blue Devils.
Colquitt had seven hits, all singles, by DeRosso, Roberts, Carter Penuel, Carter Summerlin, Jackson Edwards, Judson Taylor and Davis Wingate.
Summerlin, DeRosso and Edwards each drove in two runs.
The eighth-graders will play next on Thursday, March 2, at Pine Grove.
The seventh-grade Packers ran their record to 5-2 with their two wins.
In the Monday win over Pine Grove, Colquitt had 13 hits, including a home run by Jaxson Dorminey, and took advantage of six Pine Grove errors.
The Packers scored in each of the four innings, putting up nine in the third and 10 in the fourth.
Dorminey, Easton Harlow and Kade Hopper each had two hits and Dominey, Harlow and Cam Davis each drove in three runs for the Packers.
Davis, Bradley Bryan, Briar Littleton, Chase Enfield, Carson Taylor and Brey Sands also had base hits.
Harlow and Davis contributed doubles.
Ragan Bozeman, Brooks Lairsey and Owen Avery did the pitching.
On Wednesday, the seventh-graders scored five in the first inning, six in the fourth and five more in the sixth to defeat Tift County.
Getting two hits against the Blue Devils were Bozeman, Enfinger, Harlow and Javien Daniels.
Getting one hit were Dorminey, Davis, Chase Giddens, Tripp Bridges, Trenton Coney and Sy Jones.
Littleton and Enfinger did the pitching.
The seventh-graders will play next on Monday, March 6, at Packer Park against Pine Grove.
On Monday, the Colquit AAA and AA teams swept Thomas County Central in a doubleheader at Packer Park.
The win by the AAA team was its first after opening the season with a 2-2 tie with Valdosta and a 3-2 loss at Lowndes.
But on Monday, Colquitt scored three times in the third, fourth and fifth innings and then held off the Yellow Jackets.
Cook Tompkins, Ross Sparkman and Dylan Chapman each pitched two innings and Cole Holder gave up a run on two hits in the seventh and got the save.
The Jackets got eight runs despite getting just four hits, all singles.
Colquitt banged out 11 hits, including a home run by Jake Walker.
Walker, Holder, Tyson Hobby and Jay’den Williams each had two hits.
Sparkman, Davis Lightsey and Rylan Howell had the others.
One of Williams’s two hits was a double.
Walker, Williams and Howell each drove in a pair of runs.
In the AA team’s win on Monday, the Packers scored two runs in the fourth inning and another in the fifth, but they were enough to get the win.
Lightsey pitched the first five innings and gave up just one unearned run and two hits.
Owen Bennett went the last two innings and did not give up a run or a hit. He walked one and struck out two.
Colquitt got a two-run double by Kane Morris in the fourth inning.
The other two Colquitt County hits were singles by Logan Plymel and Tyson Samples.
The AAA and AA teams will play in a doubleheader on Monday, March 6, at Valdosta.
