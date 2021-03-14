MOULTRIE – Kevin Blanton saved his best round of the 66th Pot o’ Gold Pro-Am until last and his 5-under 67 on Sunday carried Sunset Country Club to its fourth championship in six years on its home course.
The Sunset No. 1 team, which included amateurs Kevin Blanton, brother Andy Blanton and Lee Wright and led by assistant professional Aaron Elrod, headed into the final round in third place.
But the foursome on Sunday duplicated its Saturday score of 59 and finished with a 180.
Sunset vaulted past the Ansley Golf Club team that led the first two rounds and the Fox Creek foursome that headed into Sunday in second place.
Kevin Blanton had eight birdies in the final round to lead the charge.
“That was the Kevin Blanton of old,” Elrod said. “He deserves all the credit. He looked like the Kevin Blanton that a lot of people fear.”
Elrod suffered back spasms throughout the day on Sunday and shot a 76.
But Kevin Blanton covered for him.
“Andy got on some good runs and Lee and I filled in where we could,” Elrod said. “But Kevin just kept picking us up.”
Elrod led the same three amateurs to Pot o’ Gold championships in 2016, 2017 and 2019. The group came in second in the weather-shortened 2018 tournament.
Both of the Blantons and Elrod have had plenty of Pot o’ Gold success.
Andy Blanton was the low pro in 2008 and tied for low pro honors three years later.
Last year, he set the low amateur tournament record when he shot a 201.
Kevin Blanton was the Pot o’ Gold low amateur in 2013 and Elrod was the low pro in 2016 and tied for low pro in 2017.
This year, Elrod finished with a 72-71 and a painful final-day 76 to card a 219.
Kevin Blanton got better each day, shooting 72 on Friday, 69 on Saturday and the difference-making 67 on Sunday to finish 8-under, 208.
Andy Blanton shot 73-70-72 for a 1-under 215.
Paul Claxton of Richmond Hill Golf Club led all three days and took low pro honors with a 204.
Former University of Georgia golfer and Walker Cup team member Adam Mitchell was the low amateur, also turning in a 12-under 204.
The weather was near-perfect all three days of the tournament.
“We had a full field and everyone seemed to enjoy it,” Elrod said. “The tournament has become so competitive now, which is good. That means it is going in the right direction.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.