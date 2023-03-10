MOULTRIE - Andy Blanton shot a 4-under par 68 to lead Sunset Country Club’s No. 1 team to a tie for fifth place after the first round of the 68th Pot o’ Gold Pro-Am on Friday at Sunset Country Club.
The teams from Highland Country Club, under pro Chase Eptling, and Dothan Country Club, led by pro Kevin Klein, sit atop the leaderboard after scoring 13-under 59s.
The foursomes from Lake Arrowhead and Hoover Country Club are one shot back at 60.
Five other teams are tied with Sunset at 61.
The first day of the annual best-ball event was delayed by lightning and rain after those who teed off at 8 a.m. finished their 18 holes, causing the afternoon players to tee off at around 2:30 instead of the scheduled 1 p.m.
Several groups were still on the course at dusk.
Blanton, who has long played well in events on his home course, took advantage of an early tee time to shoot the day’s third-best round.
An eagle on 17 didn’t hurt.
Brother Kevin Blanton, another member of Sunset pro Aaron Elrod’s top foursome, was 1-under at 71 and John Fordham was even at 72.
Elrod was 1-over at 73.
“I played better than my score,” Elrod said. “Like he always does, Andy played well.
“Kevin hit 16 greens and John was his normal self.”
Elrod’s No. 2 Sunset team of Jonathan Bridges, Jared Bridges and late substitute Seth Williams shot 6-under and was tied for 38th.
The low amateur was Michael Green, who shot a 7-under 65. Green plays for Phil Taylor’s Ansley Golf Club foursome.
One shot back is Glen Arven’s Hinson Atwood, at 66.
Andy Blanton is one of five at 4-under.
The low pro is Chateau Elan’s Jin Chung, who shot an 8-under par 64.
Ansley Golf Club’s Jacob Tilton is four shots back heading into Saturday’s second round.
Another amateur who played well on Friday is Chase Blanton, Andy and Kevin’s nephew.
A member of the Colquitt County High golf team, Chase shot a 2-under 70.
Former Packers Eli Stripling and Chad Eunice each shot an even par 72.
Colquitt County golf coach Andrew Eunice was 2-over.
