MOULTRIE — The Eagles, representing Sunset Country Club, finished second in the NAJG League Championship played Monday at Sunset Country Club.
The Eagles shot 4-under par.
The team from Jennings Mill in Watkinsville finished in first place with a score of 5-under par.
The teams representing Lane Creek Country Club of Bishop and Doublegate Country Club of Albany finished at 3-under par.
The Sunset team birdied the last hole to get to 4 under and claim second place.
The Sunset Country Club Eagles are Davis Hall, Ford Bates, Ches Redding, Charlie Newton and Pate Vines.
The tournament concluded Sunset’s junior golf league season.
North American Junior Golf Leagues operate each spring and fall.
The League is open to players age 6-15, and includes a Foundations division (6-11) and a Skills division (12-15).
