MOULTRIE – Colquitt County coach Sean Calhoun says Camden County presents a “unique and tough matchup” because of what the Wildcats do offensively.
What he is referring to is the use by the Jeff Herron-led Wildcats of the wing-T offense that has become somewhat of a relic in recent years because of the rise of the forward pass-dominated way of moving the football.
But no one can find issue with how well Herron and his teams have employed the wing-T.
His resume shows 321 wins and five state championships in a career that began in 1989.
He has won one state title at both Oconee County and Grayson and three at Camden County.
And last year, after an absence of eight years, he returned to Kingsland, the site of his most consistent success.
He went 159-20 in his first tenure at Camden County.
Last year, when he replaced Bob Sphire, the Wildcats went just 4-7
Camden lost its first two this season as well, but over the last five games, Camden has seemed more Herron-ish.
Except that he might be giving future opponents, including the 6-0 and No. 2-ranked Packers who will play host to Camden on Friday, a little more to think about when the Wildcats have the football.
Of the three touchdowns Camden scored in its 21-14 win at Richmond Hill in its Region 1-7A opener last Friday, not one came on a familiar, wing-T rushing play.
One came on a punt return by Tyre Young and the other two were the results of passes by quarterback Mason Robinson.
Might the Wildcats have become a little more diverse?
Perhaps. But don’t expect the Packers defense, which has comported itself exceedingly well its first six outings, to take its eye off of what the Kingsland Wildcats do best
“Herron has been coaching for what seems like 200 years,” Calhoun said. “He’s a wing-T guy. He has an answer for everything you show.”
An offense that most teams see just once a season can exact a terrific toll, in both preparation and during games.
“We have to have great preparation, because if we don’t have great discipline and our eyes are not where they are supposed to be and we are not ready mentally and physically, that offense can make you look silly,” Calhoun said.
But over the years, the Packers have handled Camden County well.
Colquitt has won 13 of the 18 meeting between the two programs and has taken the last eight in a row.
Herron is just 2-3 against the Packers, including a 34-31 loss at Chris Gilman Stadium last year that came on an overtime touchdown by Dextra Polite Jr.
After successive wins over Glynn Academy, B.E.S.T. Academy, Somerset Academy, Atlantic Coast (Fla.) and Richmond Hill, the Wildcats could enter the Hawg Pen with some confidence.
Down 7-0, Camden took advantage of a partially blocked punt to score on a 46-yard touchdown pass by quarterback Mason Robinson and an extra point that created a 7-7 halftime tie at Richmond Hill last Friday.
Camden then got another touchdown pass from Robinson, this one to Quon Floyd for a 14-7 third quarter lead.
Young’s punt return made it 21-7.
The second touchdown pass of the game by Richmond Hill’s Ty Goldrick cut the Camden County lead to seven, but Richmond Hill could get no closer.
Goldrick completed 15-of-29 passes for 182 yards and two scores, but Richmond Hill was unable to run on the Camden County defense, gaining just 56 yards on 27 carries.
Colquitt should be rested and healed up on Friday when Camden visits after having not played for 15 days, since the Wednesday, September 28, 30-7 home victory over Lincoln High of Tallahassee.
The Packers continued to play outstanding defense against Lincoln, allowing just a first-quarter touchdown run and for the second game in a row did not allow a second-half score.
Colquitt’s six opponents have scored just 64 points, including nine touchdowns, six rushing and three through the air.
Only three touchdowns have come in the second half of a game: one by Tift County late in the game and two by Lee County. The fourth-quarter touchdown run by the Trojans came after the game had long been decided.
The Packers have not given up a second-half touchdown pass.
Colquitt’s defensive front has been staffed primarily by ends Tyshon Reed Jr., a junior, and Amari Wilson, a sophomore, and senior nose guard Julian Harper.
Wilson leads the team with 11 tackles for loss.
The team’s top two tacklers are middle linebacker Nick Pace, who has 68, and weakside linebacker Kamal Bonner, who has 49.
The outside linebacker positions, also called the Bandit and Star, have been handled by a pair of seniors, Daveon Hunt and Qway McCoy.
Carlos Moore and Raheim McBride start at the corners and Lyric Thomas and Jack Luttrell are the safeties.
Thomas leads the Packers in interceptions with three.
Harper, Bonner and Wilson each have three sacks.
The Packers defense has scored a pair of touchdowns on fumble returns by McCoy and Harper.
Ethan Ramirez has been handling the kickoffs and Luttrell the punts.
Luttrell has scored a touchdown for the special teams when he raced 68 yards from punt formation to the end zone in the win over Lee County.
Sophomore Brett Fitzgerald has kicked six field goals and converted 21 extra points out of the holds of Eli Meads. Will Tapscott is the snapper.
The Packers have received yeoman-like work from an offensive line that includes tackles Keshaun Palmore and Turk Daniels; guards Cole Holmes and Ja’Nas Daniels; and center Jay’Den Williams.
Turk Daniels, junior, has started 27 straight games at right tackle for the Packers.
The line has been providing enough creases for preseason All-State running back Charlie Pace to run for 695 yards on 74 carries. He has rushed for seven touchdowns and caught a pass for another.
Reserve backs Chad White and Ramsey Dennis have run for 186 and 149 yards respectively.
Junior quarterback Neko Fann has rushed for 216 yards and four touchdowns, but his greatest value to the Packers has been his passing.
He has completed 73-of-119 passes for 901 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has been intercepted three times.
Fann has started 17 games for the Packers the last two seasons and has thrown 39 touchdown passes, including at least one in each of the last 16 games.
The Packers’ leading receiver is Georgia-committed tight end Landen Thomas who has 19 catches for 342 yards and four touchdowns. He also has rushed for five scores.
Za’Mari Williams has 17 catches for 145 yards and three scores and Ny Carr, also a Georgia commit, has 19 receptions for 222 yards, but has yet to reach the end zone.
Ten Packers have pass receptions; five have scored touchdowns.
But the glittering statistics are just prologue.
The games that count are the ones that begin on Friday.
“We are 6-0, exactly where we want to be,” Calhoun said. “But what’s crazy is that you can finish 6-4 and not make the playoffs.
“Our first goal is to win the region championship. And the Camden game is the start toward that goal.”
The four region games are fraught. Camden has won five in a row; Valdosta is 7-0; Lowndes is 3-3, but is capable of making any team’s Friday night miserable. Richmond Hill’s loss to Camden County last Friday was by one touchdown.
“We want to be the No. 1 seed and host the first two rounds. We are going to be ready on Friday.”
