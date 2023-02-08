MOULTRIE — After sweeping Thomas County Central on on Monday in Thomasville, both Colquitt County tennis teams will take winning records into next week’s schedule.
And both of next week’s matches will be on the road: against Deerfield-Windsor at Doublegate Country in Albany on Monday, Feb. 13, and at Coffee on Thursday, Feb. 16.
“They will be great competition to prepare us for the four region matches back-to-back after that,” said Lady Packers coach Amber Day.
After the matches with Deerfield-Windsor and Coffee, the Colquitt teams, both 2-1, will play at Camden County on Feb. 2; Lowndes at home on Feb. 28; Richmond Hill at home on March 3; and at Valdosta on March 7.
Colquitt was scheduled to play Lowndes on Thursday, Feb. 9, but that match was postponed until Tuesday, Feb. 28.
The Lady Packers and Packers had little trouble at Thomas County Central on Monday, with each team winning 5-0.
For the Colquitt County girls, Eva Barnett won at No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-4 over Samantha Jennings; Emily Lampman won 6-0, 6-1 over Heali Patel at No. 2 singles; and Carolyne Turner won 6-4, 6-0 over Angelina Vasquez at No. 3 singles.
Colquitt was pushed at No. 1 doubles where Ada Craft and Jayley Johnson won 7-6, 6-4 over Lady Jackets Emmarae Smith and Makaina Griffin.
Odessa Dixon and Candace Moses won at No. 2 doubles over Jacey Keyton and Kenley Loper 6-0, 6-1.
For the Packers, Mark Breedlove breezed at No. 1 singles, defeating Keaton Stephens 6-0, 6-1, and Jack Taunton won at No. 2 singles over Cable Willis 6-1, 6-3.
Colquitt’s Ty Hurst lost the second set, but rallied to defeat Braxton O’Leary at No. 3 singles, 6-4, 3-6, 10-4.
At No. 1 doubles, Dean Nguyen and Bailee Fountain won 6-3, 6-3 over Joshua Williamson and Caleb Kinneer.
Joshua Scroggins and Parker Anderson defeated CJ Covington and Braxton White at No. 2 doubles, 6-4, 6-3.
