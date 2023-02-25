MOULTRIE - The Colquitt County girls and boys tennis teams will try to break three-match losing streaks when they play host to Region 1-7A rival Lowndes at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Packer Park.
The Lady Packers and Packers also will play region-opponent Richmond Hill on Friday, March 3, at home.
Both Colquitt teams opened with 2-1 records, but have been able to get a win over the last three matches, all of which were on the road.
On Feb. 13, Colquitt faced Deerfield-Windsor at Doublegate Country Club in Albany and both teams fell 1-4.
The Lady Packers won at No. 1 doubles with Odessa Dixon and Candace Moses.
The boys also won at No. 1 doubles behind the play of Bailee Fountain and Dean Nguyen, who won in three sets over Ben Hunter and Boles Middleton 7-6, 8-10, 7-5(10-5).
“Deerfield has one of the deepest teams in this area for both the boys and girls,” said Colquitt County boys coach Mell Wier. “The results were not what we wanted, but there were a lot of positives that came out of the matches.”
Colquitt then traveled on Feb. 16, to Douglas for another pair of non-region matches against Coffee High.
Both the boys and girls teams came up on the short end of 2-3 scores.
The Lady Packers got wins from Eva Burnett at No. 1 singles and from Moses and Dixon at No. 2 doubles.
The Colquitt County boys duplicated the girls score with Mark Breedlove winning at No. 1 singles and Joshua Scroggins and Ty Hurst winning at No. 2 doubles.
In their region-openers on Friday at Camden County, the Lady Packers fell 1-4 with Barnett winning at No. 1 singles.
The boys lost 2-3, with Breedlove winning at No. 1 singles and Jack Taunton and Parker Anderson winning at No. 2 doubles.
