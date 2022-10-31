MOULTRIE – The 2022 season was a bittersweet one for the Colquitt County softball team.
Expected to challenge for a berth in the state tournament, the Lady Packers won the Region 1-7A championship for the third time in four years and played host to Super Regional at Packer Park.
But the Colquitt girls could not advance after being eliminated at home by Hillgrove.
“I think if we could have just got there, we would have made some noise,” a disappointed coach Chance Pitts said. “But these girls need to be proud of what they did.”
With time, the Lady Packers, especially their six seniors, will look back on their Colquitt County careers with much pride.
Colquitt went 25-5 each of the last two seasons and earned region titles.
Those who suited up as freshmen were on four teams that posted a combined 94-29 record.
Colquitt County’s fast-pitch softball program has produced just three teams that have won 20 or more games. All three of those 20-plus win seasons came in the last four years.
The six seniors – Emily Allegood, Laura Hailey Bryan, Julia Duncan, Morgan Holder, Madison Plymel and Jacey Wetherington – played major roles in the most successful run in Colquitt County softball history.
“It’s going to be hard to replace those girls,” Pitts said. “I felt like I could go out and fill in the lineup and just watch them play. It sure won’t be as easy next year.”
Allegood will leave Colquitt County as its most decorated softball player.
She was the Region’s Player of the Year and Pitcher of the Year in 2021 and could win both of those awards this year as well.
She also was named to the Georgia Athletic Coaches All-State team last year and was a second-team All-Region player as a sophomore.
As a pitcher, she went 50-12 with 332 strikeouts and a 2.46 over the last four years.
This year, she was 19-3 with 117 strikeouts and a 1.59 ERA.
In her junior and senior seasons combined, she posted a 35-6 record.
Her win-loss record improved and her ERA dropped each year.
And even if she had never stepped in the circle, she would have been one of Colquitt County’s most outstanding players.
She finished an extraordinary career at the plate by hitting .519 with eight home runs and 60 runs batted in this year.
Allegood finished her career with a .415 batting average and hitting 35 doubles, five triples and 19 home runs.
“I think she could play in the outfield in Division I right now,” Pitts said. “She can hit and she’s got a great arm.”
Pitts also points out that Allegood drove in 60 runs – almost assuredly a school record – while batting leadoff.
“I just wanted her to get as many ABs as possible,” he said.
Pitt said he was unsure where Allegood would continue her career, but added, “There are plenty of schools interested.
“She’s a great player, has a great work ethic and is a great teammate. I just feel blessed to have been here when she came through.”
Plymel, Allegood’s batterymate, was a mainstay behind the plate for the Lady Packers from her freshman season on until missing 12 games this year after a foul ball struck her in the mask.
She still hit .404 this season and drove in 14 runs.
In her career, which includes an All-State pick in 2021 and a pair of first-team All-Region selections, Plymel hit .333, drove in 85 runs and was steady and fearless behind the plate.
“She caught every inning for us except for when she was hurt,” Pitts said. “We’re just glad she is healthy and was able to come back and play.”
While Plymel recuperated, Holder moved from first base, where she had been the starter, to catcher.
“Morgan really stepped up for us when Maddie was hurt,” Pitts said.
Holder originally was a second baseman, but made the transition to first base smoothly.
“And she wasn’t over there just because she could catch the ball,” Pitts said. “She made a lot of plays over there for us.”
She hit .355 this season and drove in 52 runs over the last three seasons and was named second-team All-Region in 2021.
When third baseman Abby Plymel graduated after the 2020 season and went on to play at ABAC, Pitts and his staff were wondering who would take over.
Duncan made the decision easy.
Not only did she perform well at the hot corner, she hit .430 this season with four home runs and 31 RBIs.
Over the last two seasons, Duncan had 28 extra base hits, including 10 home runs, and drove in 55 runs.
She was named to the All-Region second team in 2021.
Wetherington was a steady presence at shortstop the last three seasons and was selected to the All-Region first team in 2021 and was a second-team selection as a sophomore.
“She was not afraid to give up her body,” Pitts said. “And she had that quick release.
“Plus, she was a real vocal leader for us.”
Bryan played all three outfield positions and had an outstanding season at the plate as a senior.
“She was a real sleeper for us,” Pitts said.
Bryan batted .444 and drove in 17 runs this year after being named to the All-Region second team in 2021.
Pitts became Colquitt County’s winningest fast-pitch softball coach this season and is now 136-75 in seven seasons.
Next year, he will have team that will look quite different.
Maris Hopper is expected to take over as the Lady Packers primary pitcher.
She was 5-2 with a 3.41 ERA this year and over the last three seasons she is 15-4.
Hopper also improved as a hitter this year, batting .476 with 27 runs batted in.
Second baseman Carli Pearson will be back next season after hitting .356 with 11 doubles, a triple and two home runs while driving in 26 from the No. 2 spot in the batting order.
RaJayla McBride and Libby Wetherington will be the only other returners next season with much varsity experience.
But five other spots in the lineup will be held down by rookies in 2023.
