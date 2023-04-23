MOULTRIE, Ga. — This year the annual 2023 Relay for Life - Dreaming of a Cure, whose mission is to raise money and awareness for the American Cancer Society, has a purple pajama party theme.
The event is scheduled for Friday, April 28th from 6-10 p.m.in front of the Agriculture building, located at 350 N. Veterans Parkway.
In addition to the relay, the event will include an opening ceremony, a survivor recognition lap and the lighting of the luminaria to honor those who didn’t beat their battle against cancer.
Luminaria will be available for purchase (cash or check only) and the lighting will begin at 9 p.m.
Many sponsors have made this event possible.
The two premier sponsors are Colquitt Regional Medical Center and Edwards Cancer Center.
National Beef is the presenting sponsor.
There are also two silver sponsors, Ameris Bank and Colquitt EMC.
Cox Elementary is the solar bronze sponsor.
There are several signature sponsors: Crystal Pharmacy, DPW Security Solutions and Friendship Missionary Baptist Church.
The festivities for the 2023 Relay for Life will kick off with the Survivor Breakfast that will be held Saturday morning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.