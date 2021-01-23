MOULTRIE – Three members of the Colquitt County football team’s defense have been named to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Class 7A All-State team.
Linebacker Gamal Wallace and cornerback Omar Daniels were included on the first team. Defensive end Zy Brockington received honorable mention.
Collins Hill receiver Travis Hunter was named the Offensive Player of the Year; Jalen Garner of Norcross is the Defensive Player of the Year; and Adam Carter of state champion Grayson was selected as the Coach of the Year.
Other players from Region 1-7A named to the team are Jacurri Brown of Lowndes, first team athlete; Micah Morris of Camden County, first team offensive lineman; Thomas Davis of Lowndes, first team defensive lineman; Tyre West of Tift County, first team defensive lineman; and T.J. Quinn of Lowndes, honorable mention defensive back.
Grayson had three players named to the first team and three to the second team.
In addition to the ones from Region 1, Colquitt County fans got to see a number of Class 7A All-State players in action this season: Garner, Walton kicker Conor Cummins, Brookwood quarterback Dylan Lonergan, Brookwood receiver Denylon Morrissette and Norcross linebacker Zakye Barker.
Three Valdosta Wildcats were named to the Class 6A All-State team: former Packer wide receiver Tajh Sanders, linebacker Jaylin Alderman and defensive back JaDarian Rhym.
All three of the Colquitt County players who were selected are seniors and were key components of a team that allowed an average of just 10.6 points a game.
Before the season, Daniels was named to the watch list for Sports Illustrated’s 2020 high school All-American Football.
Committed to Kansas State, the 6-foot-1, 175-pound Daniels was credited with 24 solo and 14 assisted tackles, including one for a loss. He had two pass interceptions.
Wallace, at 6-foot-1, 205 pounds, had 35 solo tackles and 21 assists for 56 total tackles, including nine for losses and 5.5 sacks.
He had one interception and it was a memorable one. He took that pick 17 yards to the end zone in the fourth quarter in the 24-10 victory over Valdosta.
Wallace has not announced his collegiate football destination.
Brockington, who is headed to Memphis to play collegiately, has 31 solo tackles and 15 assists. He had five sacks and a team-leading 16 tackles for loss.
All three have continued with Colquitt County sports since the 9-1 football team’s exit from the playoffs in the quarterfinals.
Daniels and Brockington are playing for the Packers basketball team. Wallace is on the wrestling team.
