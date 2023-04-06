MOULTRIE - Thomas County Central scored the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh inning and hung on for a 5-4 victory over Colquitt County on Wednesday on Ike Aultman Field at Jerry Croft Stadium.
The loss drops the Packers’ record to 10-12 as they prepared to play host to Calhoun at 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 6.
The Packers led 4-2 after four innings, but the Yellow Jackets scored two runs in the top of the fifth to tie the game before scoring the winning run in the seventh.
Zach Williams led off the seventh with a single and moved to second on another base hit.
After moving to third on a bunt hit by Lee McCorkle, Williams scored when Brayden Payne flied out to Brady DeRosso.
The Packers went down in order in the bottom of the seventh.
After the Jackets scored a run in the top of the second to take a 1-0 lead, Colquitt tied the game in the bottom of the inning when DeRosso walked and scored on a double by Neko Fann.
Central scored a single run in the top of the third, but the Packers again countered when Mason Moore walked, stole second and came around on a single by Cam Cook.
Colquitt scored a pair of two-out runs in the top of the fifth when Tucker Sparkman singled, Fann walked and Landon Griffin was hit by a pitch.
Moore then stroked a two-run single to give the Packers a 4-2 lead.
Cook and Sparkman each had two hits in the game. Fann had a double and Griffin and Moore added singles.
Garron Wingate went the first 4.2 innings on the mound for the Packers and gave up four runs, three earned, and five hits. He walked three and struck out three.
Gabe Eubanks pitched the final 2.1 innings, giving up the go-ahead run and four hits. He struck out two.
Colquitt won Wednesday’s first game when the AAA team scored eight runs in its final two at bats to defeat the Thomas County Central JV team 9-8.
The AAA Packers were down 5-1 when they scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game.
After the Jackets scored three in the top of the sixth, the Packers scored four in the bottom of the inning to take the lead.
What proved to be the winning run scored on a two-out base hit by Asher Cox.
Cole Holder pitched a scoreless top of the seventh to get the save.
Cayden Parker, Hayden Hembree and Rylan Howell each had two hits for the Packers.
Cox, Christian Hill, Davis Lightsey and Charlie Thornton also had hits.
Hembree had a triple and Hill and Parker had doubles.
The victory raised the AAA team’s record to 5-4-1.
