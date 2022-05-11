MOULTRIE - Moss Farms Diving will send 34 of its Tigers to next month’s Zone Championships, including three who took gold medals on all three boards at the Region meet held last week on their home water.
Bo Bridges, Beck Gregory and ElliReese Niday all took first-place finishes on the 1-meter and 3-meter springboards and in the platform events in USA Diving’s Junior Region 3 Championships held Friday through Sunday at the Moose Moss Aquatic Center.
They will join 31 Diving Tigers teammates in competing in the June 16-19 Zone B Championships in Coral Springs, Fla., seeking berth in the Junior National Championships.
Junior Nationals will be held July 25-Aug. 2 in Midland, Texas.
Moultrie’s Region Championships drew 134 divers, including 38 representing Moss Farms. The divers represented 17 clubs, primarily in Florida.
Diving Tigers won 33 medals, including 13 golds.
Bridges, Gregory and Niday accounted for nine of those gold medals.
Bridges competes in 16-18 boys; Gregory, in 11-and-under boys; and Niday, in 11-and-under girls.
Kendall Deloach, competing in 12-13 girls, won on 1-meter and 3-meter and was second on platform.
Also taking home a gold medal was Tuck Gregory, who won on platform in 14-15 boys. He also was second on 3-meter.
Austin Taylor, in 12-13 girls, was first on platform and earned silver medals on the two springboards.
Also taking silver medals were Amelia Gregory, 11-and-under girls, 3-meter; Luke Hernandez, 16-18 boys, platform; Selah Huante, 11-and-under boys, platform; and Gibson Stuckey, 14-15 boys, 1-meter.
Earning bronze medals were Amelia Gregory, 1-meter and platform; Huante, 1-meter and 3-meter; Shannon Icard, 16-18 girls, platform; Ruth Anne McCranie, 16-18 girls, 1-meter and 3-meter; Maggie Strange, 14-15 girls, 1-meter and platform; Stuckey, 3-meter; and Judson Taylor, 12-13 boys, 3-meter and platform.
In addition to the medal winners, the Diving Tigers who qualified for the Zone Championships are Colette Bell, Jodi Cobb, Carter Davis, Trip Gregory, Charlie Stevens, Ruby DeMott, Logan Griffin, Jewel Griner, Elizabeth Ann Hobby, Alexa Maag, Will Tyson, Zech Ledl, Luke Hutto, Ava Katherine Harden, Landon Thomas, Luis Tlanepantla, SJ Weeks, Bethan Holman, Mackenzie Smith and Kindal Culpepper.
