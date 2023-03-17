PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Three Moultrie YMCA gymnasts broke team records and had personal bests at That Sea Turtle Meet held recently in Panama City Beach, Fla.
The meet was held at the Boardwalk Beach Hotel and hosted by Destination Meets. It marked the first time the MG’s had competed in the meet.
The Level 6 team was led by Bella Raleigh who placed 7th in the third age group with an all-around of 35.375. She placed 6th on vault with an 8.875. She scored a 9.075 on beam and an 8.475 on floor.
Bella and Eliza Jane Reagan tied for the MG record on bars by scoring an 8.95 and giving both of them a personal best.
Reagan was next in leading the team with a 34.8 in the first age group to place 11th in the AA. She also tied for 2nd on vault with an 8.85 and placed 4th on bars with an 8.95. She also scored an 8.275 on beam and an 8.725 on floor.
Nataleigh Bryant placed 12th in the first age group in the AA with a 33.875. She tied for 5th on vault with an 8.7. She also scored on bars an 8.625 (personal best), beam, 8.0, and floor, 8.55.
Kayla Scroggins, in age group 3, placed 12th in the AA with a 33.175. She scored on vault an 8.325, bars, 7.575, beam, 8.65, and floor, 8.625.
“The girls have been very consistent this season with their scores,” said Coach Dawn Harvell. “I would like to see them come up about 2 tenths on every event for state in a few weeks. I was very proud of them this weekend and hope to see some improvements in the coming weeks.”
Alayah Copeland-Lambert is the team’s only Level 8 gymnast. She has been showing improvements in every meet this season.
All of the level 8 gymnasts were in one age group and Alayah placed 5th in the AA with a 35.425. This broke the MG record and gave her a personal best. She also placed 5th on vault, 8.5; 3rd on bars, 9.1; 5th on beam, 9.125 (MG record and personal best); and scored an 8.7 on floor.
“She has worked very hard this season to master all of her new skills and they are coming along,” Harvell said. “We have a few weeks to work on perfecting some of her skills before state.
“I was very proud of her this weekend because she was very focused and didn’t let the stress get to her.”
