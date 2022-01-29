MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County wrestling team won three championships at the Region 1-7A tournament on Saturday at Tift County and will send 14 Packers to next Saturday’s state sectionals at the Lake Point Coliseum in Cartersville.
Austin Paradice repeated as a region champion, taking the title 160 this year. He won 145 last year and went on to the state championship.
Freshman Logan Paradice, Austin’s younger brother, won the championship at 132 and Ethan Sellers won at 126.
Nate Taylor at 138, Michael Bledsoe at 145, Jesus Grijalva at 170 and Turk Daniels at 285 each placed second.
Taking third-place finishes were Jaylon McCloud, Russell Flowers and Matthew Dillon. Alan Escobar, Miguel Escobar, Eric Henson and Jean Garcia were fourth.
All qualified for the sectional.
The state traditional tourament will be held Feb. 10-12 at the Macon Centreplex.
Camden County, fresh off its Class 7A team duals state championship, won the region 283 points.
The Wildcats placed 13 of their 14 wrestlers in the finals and won eight championships.
The Packers were second with 205 points and were followed by Lowndes with 186 points and Tift County with 151.
The Vikings produced two region champions and five runners-up.
Dameon Motate won Tift County’s only championship when he pinned Camden County’s Christopher Schwarting in the finals.
Both of the Paradice brothers got pins against Camden County opponents in the finals.
Austin won by fall over Christopher Zuzich and Logan pinned Anthony Santos.
Sellers, who was the region runner-up last year at 126, took a 9-2 decision over Ethan McCullough of Lowndes.
Taylor improved over his third-place finish in the region last year to take the silver medal on Saturday.
Grijalva improved two places after finishing fourth in the region as a junior last year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.