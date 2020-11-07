Tickets for Colquitt County at Tift County football game go on sale Monday
Tickets for Friday's Colquitt County-Tift County football game at Brodie Field in Tifton will be on sale Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m.-noon at the high school athletic office.
