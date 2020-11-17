The Colquitt County High football team will play the No. 4 seeded team from Region 4 in the first round of the Class 7A state playoffs at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27, on Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium. Tickets for the game will be on sale from 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. today through Friday, Nov. 20 at the high school athletic office. Reserved seat tickets are $15. General admission tickets are $8. There will be no tickets sold the week of the game. Only cash or checks will be accepted for playoff tickets. The only pass that will be accepted is a GHSA pass. Teacher passes and gold passes will not be accepted.
