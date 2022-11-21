Reserved seat tickets for Friday's 7:30 p.m. North Gwinnett-Colquitt County state quarterfinal game will be on sale from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, and Tuesday, Nov. 22, at the high school athletic office.
Unsold reserved seats will be sold to the general public from 8 a.m.-noon on Wednesday, Nov. 23, and 8 a.m.-noon on Friday, Nov. 25.
General admission tickets will be sold from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday and from 8 a.m.- noon on Wednesday and Friday.
No tickets will be sold on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day.
General admission tickets will be $12. Reserved seats will be $16.
