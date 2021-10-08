Camden County tickets go on sale Monday
MOULTRIE - Tickets for the Colquitt County football team’s Oct. 15 game at Camden County will be on sale from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. from Monday through Thursday next week at the high school athletic office.
There will be no ticket sales on Friday.
General admission tickets are $8.
The following week, tickets for the Packers’ Oct. 22 game at Lowndes will be on sale from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. from Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m.-noon on Friday at the high school athletic office.
Tickets will be $8 in advance or $10 if purchased at the gate.
Neither the game at Camden County nor the one at Lowndes will be live-streamed on the NFHS Network.
The Packers’ final regular-season game against Tift County on Oct. 29 will be streamed on NFHS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.