MOULTRIE - Colquitt County will play host to Lee County in its scrimmage at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, August 6, on Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium.
Reserved tickets for the scrimmage against Lee County are on sale for $10 at the high school athletic office until noon on August 6. Reserved seat tickets not purchased by noon on Aug. 6 will go on sale to the general public at the gate for $12.
General admission tickets purchased at the athletic office by noon on Aug. 6 will be $8. General admission tickets purchased at the gate will be $10.
Also, there will be no Booster Club parking for the Aug. 6 scrimmage.
Booster Club parking will begin when the Packers play their home opener against Westlake on Friday, August 27.
Lee County was 12-2 last year and reached the Class 6A state championship game, which it lost 34-31 to Buford in overtime.
The Packers will open the season on Friday, August 20, at Marietta.
