Ticket Sales for Second Round Playoff-Football
COLQUITT COUNTY VS WALTON
Friday, December 4, 2020 at 7:30 pm at Mack Tharpe Stadium.
GHSA sets all ticket prices for all rounds of the playoffs.
• Season Reserve Ticket Holders can purchase their same seats Monday November 30 through Thursday December 3 from 8:00 am until 3:00 pm and Friday December 4 from 8:00 am until 12 noon at the Athletic Office.
• General Admission Tickets will be on sale Monday November 30 through Thursday December 3 from 8:00 am until 3:00 pm and Friday December 4 from 8:00 am until 12 noon at the Athletic Office.
• Cash and checks are the only form of payment accepted for playoff tickets.
• General Admission Tickets are $10.00
• Reserved Seat Tickets are $17.00
ONLY GHSA PASSES ARE ACCEPTED. TEACHER PASSES AND GOLDEN PASSES ARE NOT ACCEPTED DURING THE PLAYOFFS.
