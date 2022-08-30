MOULTRIE — Friday’s football game between Tift County and Colquitt County on Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium will mark the first time the two long-time rivals have not met as members of Region 1 in the state’s highest classification in 57 years.
Tift County has dropped down to 6A for this two-year GHSA classification cycle, making Friday’s contest a non-region game, the first one since Region 1-AAA Moultrie High defeated the Region 1-AA Blue Devils 27-0 at home in 1965.
The Blue Devils, coached by Tommy Guillebeau, the future longtime GHSA executive director, moved up to Region 1-AAA in 1966.
Moultrie and Tift County were slated to meet in the third game of the season in the Blue Devils brand-new Tift County Stadium, now known as Brodie Field.
In Week 2, the Packers had shut out the No. 1-ranked and Jim Nolan-coached Lanier Poets 21-0 and received the top spot in the polls heading into its trip to Tifton.
Being No. 1 in the state did not last long.
Much to the delight of Tifton’s football fans sitting in the new stands, the Blue Devils upset the Packers 19-14.
Moultrie went on to finish 7-2-1, with its other loss to eventual region and state champion Valdosta.
Tift County went 7-3.
The victory in the first meeting between the two schools has not repeated itself as often as the Blue Devil faithful have hoped.
Moultrie/Colquitt County High holds a 56-37-2 advantage over Tifton/Tift County over the years.
The Packers have won the last four meetings in a row by a combined 166-20, including a 31-6 victory last year.
Tift won 38-35 in Moultrie on a late field goal in 2017, but the Packers had won the previous eight in a row.
The Packers and Blue Devils also played at The Mack last year and Colquitt jumped out to a 17-0 first quarter lead.
Quarterback Neko Fann completed 12-of-17 passes for 149 yards with scoring tosses to Landen Thomas, Za’Mari Williams and Qway McCoy.
Charlie Pace rushed for 74 yards, including 22 on a touchdown run.
Brett Fitzgerald added a 37-yard field goal.
Tift County finished 6-5 last year in the first season under head coach Noel Dean and the the Blue Devils have struggled out of the gate in 2022.
After a promising 8-7 win over Lowndes in the fall scrimmage, the Blue Devils were belted by Coffee 55-7 in Douglas in their opener.
Damion Moate scored Tift’s only touchdown on a third-quarter 29-yard run.
Last Friday at Dutchtown, Tift fell 33-7. The Devils’ only score came on an 88-yard Tyler Parker second-quarter kickoff return.
Moate is the Blue Devils leading rusher with 146 yards on 36 carries.
Quarterback Carlton Brannon has 39 yards on 23 attempts and wide receiver Antavio Pierce has rushed for 21 yards on eight carries.
Brannon has completed 6-of-22 passes for 38 yards. He has not thrown a scoring pass and has been intercepted twice.
Parker is the leading receiver with three receptions for 17 yards.
Pierce Moate and Titus Beauford each have one catch.
Packers coach Sean Calhoun said much of the Blue Devils’ problems in the first two games have been self-inflicted.
“They’ve been shooting themselves in the foot,” Calhoun said. “Sometimes all five toes.”
And Calhoun expects Tift County to be ready to play its longtime, familiar rival when it travels the 25 miles or so on Friday.
The Devils will encounter a confident group of Packers.
Colquitt is 2-0 after blanking Deerfield Beach 37-0 in the opener at Lowndes and Stockbridge 29-0 last Friday at the stadium in a game called because of the weather at the half.
Against the Tigers, Packers junior quarterback Neko Fann was 11-for-15 and two touchdowns.
His completion percentage could have been even higher, but for three drops.
Those two scoring passes give him 33 in the 13 games he has started as a Packer.
Only four Colquitt County quarterbacks have thrown more touchdown passes.
In his first two games this season, he has completed 18-of-29 for 202 yards. He has just one interception this season.
After missing the first game, Ny Carr, who has committed to Georgia, started against the Tigers and had four catches.
Offensive Player of the Week Landen Thomas caught three balls, one of which went for a 25-yard touchdown. He also punched in another touchdown.
Thomas and junior receiver Za’Mari Williams each have scored three touchdowns in the first two games.
Junior running back Chad White saw his first action of the season and had 18 yards on three carries in the game’s two quarters.
Pace leads the team in rushing with 209 yards and an 11.6 average per carry.
The offensive line, led by Keshaun Palmore, more than held its own against a large Stockbridge front.
The defense came up with three takeaways: interceptions by Lyric Thomas and Raheim McBride and 62-yard scoop-and-score by linebacker Qway McCoy.
Senior middle linebacker Kamal Bonner led the Packers with five total tackles.
Sophomore defensive end Amari Wilson continues to impress and had four tackles.
McBride, Nick Pace and Daveon Hunt also had four tackles each.
Bonner and Wilson each had a sack.
The Packers held Stockbridge quarterback Cobey Thompkins to just one completion in seven pass attempts.
Pace continues to lead the team with 17 tackles after the first six quarters of the season.
On special teams, Eli Meads scored a 2-point conversion after the first touchdown and Brett Fitzgerald converted after the other three.
Fitzgerald also had a 38-yard punt that was downed at the Stockbridge 10.
Ethan Ramirez continues to kick off.
The kickoff return team allowed one long return that concerned Calhoun and the punt return team nearly came up with several blocks.
Mack Tharpe Stadium should have its new, enhanced sound system installed for Friday’s game.
After playing home for the second straight Friday night, the Packers will travel to Leesburg on Sept. 9 to take Lee County, which will take a 2-0 record into its Friday game against Lithia Springs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.