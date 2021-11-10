THOMASTON — Class 6A looks to be Tift County’s destination.
The Georgia High School Association posted the agenda Tuesday afternoon of schools appealing to the State Reclassification Committee Meeting, which was scheduled to take place all day Wednesday. Tift is not one of the schools scheduled to make a case before the board.
The Blue Devils were moved down from Class 7A to 6A in last week's initial region classifications list for 2022-24. Tift has been in the GHSA's largest classification since 1966.
A handful of schools, however, are making requests that could affect local teams.
Camden County is appealing to move from Class 7A to 6A. Richmond Hill is doing the same. Camden County has been in the state’s highest classification since 1992, though their region mates have changed considerably.
When Camden initially began playing in Class 4A — then Georgia’s largest — it was in a region with many schools from Savannah. Since 1992, Georgia has added three classifications for its largest schools. Combined with the additions, Savannah has lost much in school attendance numbers. While they played up for years in the highest classifications, Beach, Savannah and others finally dropped down to classes closer to their true size in 2012.
That left Camden alone in the southeastern corner of the state and they have since faced significant travel time for region games.
Richmond Hill, located even further away from the bulk of Region 1-7A’s schools, successfully appealed in 2020 to move from it scheduled 7A to 6A because of isolation.
Should Camden and/or Richmond Hill be permitted to move to 6A, they would likely be in a region with teams such as Brunswick, Effingham County, Glynn Academy and South Effingham, all more feasible in travel time.
Factoring against Camden, though, is that its departure would mean only three teams are left in 1-7A and also Camden’s attendance numbers are higher than that of Colquitt County.
Thomas County Central, a potential new region opponent for Tift in Class 6A, has appealed to move to 5A. TCC was bitten hard by the GHSA’s new multiplier, which counts each out-of-district student as three. The same also hurt Thomasville, which is scheduled to move up from 2A to 3A.
After the GHSA decides the fates of all the appealing schools, they will be divided into regions within their classifications. The new regions should be announced in a few weeks.
