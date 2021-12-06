MOULTRIE — Colquitt County High swimmers Case Gregory and Chloe Tillman turned in first-place finishes in the Coffee Trojans Christmas Invitational held Saturday at the South Georgia State pool in Douglas.
Gregory finished first in the boys 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:13.41.
He also was second in the 100-yard backstroke with a 1:00.08.
Tillman was first in the 200-yard individual medley with a 2:52.93.
Gregory also was on a pair of relay teams that had bronze-medal finishes.
Both the boys 200-yard medley and 200-yard freestyle relay teams also featured Case Gregory’s two brothers Tripp Gregory and Tuck Gregory and Bo Bridges.
Tillman joined Rylie Everson, Maggie Bishop and Caroline Chapura on the girls 200-yard freestyle and 200-yard medley relay teams.
The girls freestyle relay team finished second; the medley relay team was third.
Bishop also had a strong meet individually for the Lady Packers, placing second in the 100-yard breaststroke and third in the 500-yard freestyle.
Also helping the Lady Packers to a fourth-place finish were Chapura, who was third in the 200-yard freestyle; Ellery McBryde, who was third in the 200-yard backstroke; and Everson, who was fourth in the 100-yard backstroke.
Tripp Gregory placed seventh in the 50-yard freestyle; Everson was eighth in the 50-yard freestyle; and Mattie Jo Rigsby was eighth in the 200-yard freestyle.
The Colquitt County boys were tied for fifth.
“This was a very large and competitive meet,” coach Andy Chapura said of the event that drew eight girls teams and nine boys teams. “I was pleased with the way we swam. We let some swimmers try some different strokes than they normally swim in this meet.
“This meet also shows that we still have to continue to work hard in practice. We are still showing improvement in our swim times, which is what we want to see as the season goes on.”
Teams from Tift County, Coffee, Wayne County, Thomasville, Lowndes, Pearce County and Vidalia also took part.
Colquitt County will play host to a home meet beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Southwest Aquatics Facility.
An eight-team middle school meet also was held in Douglas on Saturday.
The top Colquitt County finishers were Kathrine Springman, first, girls 100-yard breaststroke, 1:30.59;
Ella Rose Briones, second, girls 500-yard freestyle;
Erick Valega, third, boys 200-yard individual medley; Gage Edmondson, third, boys 200-yard butterfly;
Madison Edmondson, fourth, girls 100-yard freestyle; Claudia Tyson, fourth, girls 500-yard freestyle; Cindy Jo Cooper, fourth, girls 100-yard backstroke;
Claudia Tyson, fifth, girls 200-yard individual medley; Aubrey Wilson, fifth, girls 100-yard butterfly; the girls 200-yard freestyle relay team of Bella Reagan, Aubrey Wilson, Cindy Jo Cooper and Kathrine Springman, fifth;
The boys 200-yard freestyle relay team of Girffin Newman, Erick Valega, Cade Purvis and Harrison Chapura, sixth; Kathrine Springman, 100-yard freestyle, sixth; Rynn Kinsey, girls 100-yard backstroke, sixth; Aubrey Wilson, girls 200-yard individual medley, sixth.
Harrison Chapura, 50-yard freestyle, seventh; boys 200-yard medley relay team of Griffin Newman, Cade Purvis, Erick Valega and Harrison Chura, seventh; girls 200-yard medley relay team of Aubrey Wilson, Gracie Strickland, Claudia Tyson and Kathrine Springman, seventh.
“I was very pleased with how the team performed,” Andy Chapura said.
“On both the boys and girls teams, we had many personal best times.”
