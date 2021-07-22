MOULTRIE - Titans Swimming Academy (TSA), earned a 10th-place finish and three of its athletes earned medals in the 2021 Georgia Recreation and Park Association’s Class B Swim Meet held last weekend in Catoosa County.
In TSA’s first state competition, 29 Titans competed against swimmers from 16 teams.
Taylor Beth Bass brought back a silver and a bronze medal; Case Gregory, a silver medal; and Hannah Huante, a bronze medal.
In the 7-8 girls events, Bass (8) competed in the finals to earn a silver medal in the 50-yard freestyle, bronze medal in 25-yard butterfly and a 5th place finish in the 25-yard breaststroke.
In the 50 freestyle, Zain Terrell (8) took a 12th place finish.
The 9-10 girls and boys had a strong showing.
Jaiden Howell (9) was 10th-place and Jason Valega (9) 11th in the 50-yard freestyle. Valega also competed in the 25 yard freestyle to finish in 10th place. Howell earned a 9th place finish in the 25 yard breaststroke.
Zoie Anglin (10), Allie Mobley (10) and Addi Kinard (9) competed in the 9-10 age group.
Mobley finished in 8th place in 50 yard freestyle and 7th in the 25 yard freestyle.
Anglin earned 7th place finish in the finals of the 25 yard butterfly and 9th in the 100 individual medley.
Addi Kinard earned a 12th place finish in the 50 yard freestyle.
In the 11-12 age group, Hannah Bryant (12) earned a place in the finals in two of her individual events, finishing 7th in the 50 yard backstroke, 8th in the 50 yard breaststroke, and 9th in the 50 yard fly.
Daelyn Greeson (12) finished 13th in the 50 yard freestyle, 12th in the 50 yard backstroke and 12th in the 50 yard butterfly. Aubrey Wilson competed in the 100 yard freestyle with a 10th place finish and 12th place finish in the 50 freestyle.
In the boys 11-12 50 yard breaststroke, Titans Erick Valega (12) , Griffin Newman (11) and Henry Tillman (12) finished 9th, 10th and 11th respectively.
Henry Tillman competed in the 50 yard freestyle with a 10th place finish. For the 50 yard butterfly, Eric Valega placed 9th.
In the boys 100 yard freestyle, Griffin Newman earned an 11th place finish. Jake Medders (12) competed in the 100 individual medley for 9th place and the 50 yard butterfly for 11th.
The 13 and over athletes had a great showing.
Hannah Huante (14) earned a place in the finals in 100 yard freestyle, 50 yard butterfly and the 50 yard breaststroke. She earned a bronze medal in the 100 yard freestyle, 6th place in the 100 individual medley, and 7th place in the 50 yard butterfly.
Thirteen year old Nora McGill earned a 7th place finish in the 50 yard breaststroke. Ellery McBryde (14) finished 10th in the 100 yard freestyle and 6th in the 50 yard backstroke. Katherine (Kat) Springman earned 10th place in the 13-14 50 yard freestyle and 9th in the 50 yard backstroke.
Nick Merdian (14) competed in the finals for all of his individual events. Merdian took a 4th place finish in the 50 yard breaststroke, 6th in the 100 yard freestyle, and 4th in the 50 yard freestyle event with a 5th place finish. Carter Newman (14) took 12th in the same event. Carter Newman finaled in the 100 yard individual medley and 50 yard butterfly finishing 7th in both events.
In the 15-18 age group, Maggie Bishop (18), placed 8th in the finals of the 50 yard backstroke and 8th in the 50 yard breaststroke. Rylie Everson (15) earned 10th place finish in the 50 yard freestyle, 13th place in the 100 yard freestyle and 11th in the 50 yard butterfly.
Lily-Claire Tillman was 12th in the 100 yard individual medley and 11th place in the 50 yard backstroke.
The boys 15-18 age group was extremely competitive.
Case Gregory (17) finaled in all of his individual events. Gregory brought home a silver medal in the 50 yard backstroke, 8th place in the 100 yard freestyle and 7th in the 100 yard individual medley.
Brandon Maag (16) placed 13th in the 100 yard freestyle, 12th place in the 50 yard butterfly and 9th in the 50 yard breaststroke. Reese David (15) earned a 13th place finish in the 50 yard freestyle, 13th place in 50 yard butterfly and 11th place in 50 yard breaststroke.
TSA relays performed well at the state meet.
The 10 & Under girls relay with Zoie Anglin, Addi Kinard, Taylor Beth Bass and Allie Mobley placed 5th in the100 yard freestyle relay. The boys 10-and-under 100 yard medley relay with Selah Huante, Braiden Terrell, Jason Valega and Jaiden Howell placed 6th. Boys 10-and-undernder 100 Yard freestyle relay with Jaiden Howell, Zain Terrell, Selah Huante and Jason Valega placed 7th.
Boys 12-and-under relay team of Griffin Newman, Henry Tillman, Jake Medders and Erik Valega placed 9th in the 200 yard freestyle relay and 7th in the 200 yard medley relay.
Girls18 & under 200 Yard medley relay with Ellery McBryde, Maggie Bishop, Hannah Huante and Rylie Everson placed 5th. Men’s 15-18 relay team with Case Gregory, Nick Merdian, Carter Newman and Brandon Maag placed 6th in the 200 yard medley relay and 200 yard freestyle relay.
Girls18 & Under 200 yard freestyle relay with Rylie Everson, Lily-Claire Tillman, Kat Springman and Hannah Huante placed 5th. Head Coach Jaime Huante was pleased with the outcome this weekend.
“I’m proud of the team’s performance at state and what they accomplished this weekend, but we are just beginning to climb the mountain,” said Huante.
