MOULTRIE — In its hometown debut meet, Titans Swimming Academy (TSA), earned a first place finish in the 2021 GRPA ABC District Three Swim Meet.
Almost one year to the day of the team's first practice, TSA competed against four teams from the surrounding area to take the Class B District 3 title. TSA has been training in the Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority's (MCCPRA) newly renovated Southwest Aquatics Facility at Memorial Park since March.
Over the past several months, TSA has competed in Macon, Brunswick and Tampa as a part of USA Swimming 50-meter Long Course season.
“After traveling so much, it was good for them to compete at home. It was fun to watch,” said Coach Sarah Bass.
Thirty-four Titans will travel to Catoosa County, on July 16-17 to compete in the GRPA Class B State Swim Meet.
For the 7-8 girls events, Taylor Beth Bass (8) earned her opportunity to compete in Catoosa County with three first-place finishes in 25 yard butterfly, 50 freestyle and 25 breaststroke.
Luis Tlalnepantla (8) earned a first place finish in the 50 freestyle and Zain Terrell (8) had a 3rd place finish to qualify them for the 7-8 Boys race at GRPA State Meet.
The 9-10 Girls and Boys had a great showing. Beau Posey (10), Jaiden Howell (9) and Jason Valega (9) swept the top 3 finishes in the 25 yard breaststroke. Beau Posey aslo finished 1st in the 50 yard freestyle and 25 yard freestyle.
Zoie Anglin (10) and Allie Mobley (10) were standouts for the 9-10 Girls qualifying in all three of their individual events. Anglin earned 1st place finishes in the 100 individual medley and the 25-yard butterfly. Mobley finished 2nd in the 25 yard freestyle just above her teammate Savannah Posey (9). Reese Clifton (10) also earned a spot to compete in the 25 yard breaststroke with her 3rd place finish.
In the 11-12 age group, Hannah Bryant (12) earned three 1st place finishes in her individual events. In the girls 50 yard freestyle Aubrey Wilson earned her opportunity to race at state with a 3rd place finish. Hannah Bryant, Daelyn Greeson (12) and Aubrey Wilson (12) swept the girls 50-yard breaststroke.
Brothers Hayden Tillman and Henry Tillman competed in the 50-yard freestyle. Hayden Tillman topped his brother by 2 hundredths of a second with a 34.27 for 2nd place to Henry’s 34.29.
They will get a chance to repeat the race in July with both brothers headed to state.
In the boys 11-12 50-yard breaststroke Titans Erick Valega, Griffin Newman, Griffin and Henry Tillman swept the top 3 positions. In the boys 100-yard Freestyle Griffin Newman earned a 3rd place finish. Eric Valega and Jake Medders will represent District III in the 50-yard butterfly.
The 13-and-over swimmers set a high standard for the future of Titans Swimming Academy.
Hannah Huante (14) swam for top positions in the 100 yard freestyle, 50 yard butterfly and the 50 yard breaststroke. Thirteen year old Nora McGill (13) earned a 1st place finish in the 50 yard breaststroke.
Ellery McBryde (14) finished 3rd in the 100 yard freestyle and 2nd in the 50 yard backstroke. Katherine (Kat) Springman earned the top spot in the 13-14 50 yard freestyle and 3rd in the 50 yard backstroke.
Nick Merdian (14) had a 2nd place finish in the 100 yard freestyle. He then competed in the 50 yard freestyle event with a 1st place finish. Carter Newman (14) took second in the same event. Carter also placed 2nd in the 100 yard individual medley and 50 yard butterfly. David Greene (13) only just learned to swim in the past year and placed 3rd in the 50 yard breaststroke.
In the 15-18 age group, Maggie Bishop (18), won 1st in the 50 yard backstroke and 2nd in the 50 yard breaststroke. Rylie Everson (15) earned 3rd place finishes in the 50 and 100 yard freestyle. Lily-Claire Tillman was 2nd 100 yard individual medley, 3rd in the 50 yard backstroke.
Case Gregory (17) brought 1st place finishes in the 100 individual medley, 50 yard backstroke and 100 yard freestyle.
Brandon Maag (16) earned a 2nd place finish to his teammate in the 100 yard freestyle and 1st place finishes in the 50 yard butterfly and 50 yard breaststroke. Reese David (15) earned a 2nd place finish in the 50 yard freestyle, 50 yard butterfly and 50 yard breaststroke.
TSA Relays headed to the GRPA state meet:
Girls 10 & Under 100 Yard Freestyle Relay - Savannah Posey, Addi Kinard, Taylor Beth Bass, Allie Mobley.
Boys 10 & Under 100 Yard Medley Relay - Luis Tlanepantla, Braiden Terrell, Jason Valega, Jaiden Howell.
Boys 10 & Under 100 Yard Freestyle Relay - Jaiden Howell, Zain Terrell J.R. Glass, Jason Valega.
Girls 12 & Under 200 Yard Freestyle Relay - Daelyn Greeson, Lyla Clifton, Aubrey Wilson, Zoie Anglin.
Boys 12 & Under 200 Yard Freestyle Relay - Griffin Newman, Henry Tillman, Jake Medders, Hayden Tillman.
Boys 12 & Under 200 Yard Medley Relay - Jake Medders, Griffin Newman, Erick Valega, Beau Posey.
Girls 18 & Under 200 Yard Medley Relay - Ellery McBryde, Maggie Bishop, Hannah Huante, Rylie Everson.
Boys 18 & Under 200 Yard Medley Relay - Case Gregory, Nick Merdian, Carter Newman, Brandon Maag.
Girls 18 & Under 200 Yard Freestyle Relay - Rylie Everson Lily-Claire Tillman, Kat Springman, Hannah Huante.
Head Coach and founder Jaime Huante was pleased with the outcome this weekend.
“These guys are building more than just a swim team, they are creating a culture,” he said. “They are training hard, building friendships and setting a standard. I’m excited about the bright future of swimming in Colquitt County and its surrounding area.”
