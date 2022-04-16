MOULTRIE — The Titans Swimming Academy Masters division represented the Moultrie YMCA for the first time at the YMCA Masters National meet in Orlando, Fla.
The meet was April 7-10, at Rosen Aquatic Center on a 16-lane championship course.
Athletes ages 18 to 90 from all over the nation competed.
Kellie Smith and Jaime Huante are the first of TSA Masters athletes to participate in a competitive event.
For both Smith and Huante, it has been more than 20 years since their last swimming competition.
Smith swam in six events in her age group. She placed second in the 200-yard backstroke; third in the 200-yard freestyle and 100 yard backstroke; fourth in the 50-yard backstroke and the 100-yard freestyle; and fifth in 50-yard freestyle.
Huante picked up first-place finishes in the 100-yard freestyle, 50-yard freestyle and 200-yard freestyle.
He also received second-place finishes in the 50-yard butterfly and the 100-yard individual medley.
“We are lucky to have a community that supports aquatic programs,” Huante said. “Rich (Gallagher) and Leslie (Peretti) at the Moultrie Y have really made it possible for our Masters program to get started and we were proud to represent them this year.
“We hope to get more athletes involved for next year.”
TSA Masters program started at the Moultrie YMCA pool.
Every week a community of swimmers over the age of 18 got together to train. Most of these swimmers were looking to stay healthy and find a fun way to exercise in a group.
The program expanded and now meets in two locations. TSA trains in the Moultrie Y’s indoor facility during the winter months and the Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority’s Southwest Memorial Pool during spring and summer months.
