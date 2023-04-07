MOULTRIE - Miller Tompkins made the most of a rare start by hitting a mammoth three-run homer to highlight a 10-run fourth inning and lead Colquitt County to a 12-7 non-region victory over Coffee High on Friday in Douglas.
The victory was the second in a row for the Packers, who got back up to .500 at 12-12.
Colquitt's AAA/varsity doubleheader against Lincoln, scheduled for Saturday, has been canceled because of wet grounds and the possibility of more rain.
Tompkins’s homer was his first.
“The best decision I’ve made in three months is to start Miller Tompkins at first base,” Packers coach Brandon Brock said of his big senior. “This is the kid I’ve nominated for two separate scholar/athlete awards already.
“Most positive kid I’ve ever been around and seldom gets to play. Almost made me tear up when he rounded third base.”
Cam Cook also homered as the Packers put up their biggest run total of the season.
The win also avenged a 8-1 loss to the Trojans back on March 2 at Packer Park.
Coffee had just taken a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the third when Colquitt broke loose in the next half-inning.
Brady DeRosso got the inning started with a one-out single.
Asher Cox was hit by a pitch and Jar’dae Williams walked to load the bases.
DeRosso scored on a passed ball before Tompkins went deep to put Colquitt up 5-3.
And the Packers weren’t finished.
Neko Fann, the next batter, was hit by a pitch and he scored on a Landon Griffin triple.
Mason Moore doubled in Griffin and after a walk to Cook, Adam Beverly singled to make it 8-3.
DeRosso then got his second hit of the inning to score Cook.
Tompkins later drew a bases-loaded walk, giving him four RBIs in the inning.
Fann was again hit by a pitch, driving in the 10th run of the inning.
The Packers final run came in the fifth when Cook homered to left.
Moore started on the mound, but both he and Christian Hill, who followed, were tagged by the Trojans.
“We pitched it OK for the first three innings, but the heat jumped on them and they labored,” Brock said.
Jaxon Chambers got the final two outs in the sixth and Beverly pitched a scoreless seventh.
DeRosso had three hits in the win. Fann, Griffin, Moore, Cook, Tompkins and Beverly had the others.
Colquitt will travel to Richmond Hill on Tuesday to start the final Region 1-7A series.
The two teams will play a doubleheader on Friday, April 14, at Packer Park to conclude the regular season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.