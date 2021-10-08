MOULTRIE - After the Region 1-7A softball tournament was rained out for the third straight day on Friday, top-seeded Colquitt County was declared the league champion.
The Lady Packers, ranked No. 3 in Class 7A, will open the state playoffs next Wednesday at home with a best-of-three series against the No. 4 team from Region 3.
A doubleheader will be played Wednesday with a deciding game scheduled for the next day.
Colquitt's first-round opponent had not been decided as of Friday afternoon.
Region 3 includes Harrison, ranked No. 10; North Paulding, No. 12; Hillgrove, No. 14; Marietta; North Cobb; and Walton.
The 21-3 Lady Packers will need to win two series, both of which will be played at Packer Park, to qualify as one of the eight teams to compete in the state championships, which will be held Oct. 28-30 at the Columbus Softball Complex.
In the most recent MaxPreps Class 7A poll, the Lady Packers rank behind No. 1 North Gwinnett, which is 20-4-1, and No. 2 East Coweta, which is No. 2.
One of the Lady Packers three losses came at the hands of North Gwinnett by an 8-0 score on Sept. 4, in the Buc Bash.
Colquitt is 14-1 since the loss to the Lady Bulldogs.
The Lady Packers took a 10-2 region record into the region tournament against No. 2-seeded Lowndes, 8-4.
The two teams were scheduled to play a doubleheader on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday to determine the top seed for the playoffs, but Lady Packer Field was unplayable each day because of the recent rains.
Tift County is the No. 3 team from Region 1; Camden County is No. 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.