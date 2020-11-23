MOULTRIE — Wayne Tucker played on the Moultrie High football team as a ninth-grader and was not there just to serve as practice fodder for the upperclassmen.
He was a starter at end on offense and linebacker on defense and played one of his best games in the Packers’ 19-13 victory over LaGrange.
It was the Grangers only loss on their way to the Class AAA state championship and Tucker played a big role in the Packers win at Mack Tharpe Stadium.
His outstanding play, which included a key fumble recovery, was recognized when he was named the state Player of the Week by the Atlanta Constitution.
Tucker went on to start the next three seasons as well and also earned four varsity letters on the basketball and baseball teams.
He also represented Moultrie High in the state swimming championships and finished one of Colquitt County’s most remarkable and versatile athletic careers by earning 16 varsity letters.
Tucker, who died Saturday, was offered a scholarship to swim at Florida State, but instead went to play football at South Carolina.
He started at tight end for the Gamecocks and helped lead the team to an Atlantic Coast Conference championship.
Former high school teammate Brooks Sheldon well remembers the tall, lanky and talented youngster he always called “Skinny Wayne.”
“He didn’t just letter,” Sheldon insists. “He was playing. He was really, really good.”
Sheldon called Tucker “a natural athlete” who was the star on every team he played on.
Sheldon’s earliest recollection of Tucker was when they played on opposing recreation baseball teams in Moultrie.
“I dreaded having to hit against him,” Sheldon remembers. “It looked like he was throwing it 90 miles an hour.”
By the time Tucker got to Moultrie High School, Bud Willis, who was the Packers ends coach at the time, recognized the player’s unique football talents.
“Coach Willis realized his potential and really pushed him,” Sheldon said.
Tucker became a prime target of quarterback Charlie Pippin.
“He was so tall and athletic,” said Sheldon. “He caught a lot of passes.”
As a senior, he grabbed a 9-yard scoring pass from Pippin in the season-opening win over Jordan and had two more touchdown catches in the 35-13 win over Columbus.
His final touchdown reception came in the Homecoming victory over Albany High.
Tucker was named All-State and played in the North-South All-Star game at Georgia Tech.
He also was a fine basketball player and was the team captain as a senior.
He excelled in baseball under coaches Ben Kirk and Ace Little.
Even after his football career at South Carolina, he remained active and ran the Peachtree Road Race for many years.
His athletic achievements were honored in 2001 when he was named to the Colquitt County Sports Hall of Fame.
