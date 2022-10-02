MOULTRIE – Former Packers Daijun Edwards and Jay Ward played huge roles in their teams’ SEC victories last Saturday.
Edwards, Georgia’s junior running back, scored the go-ahead touchdown with 4:03 left in the 26-22 victory over Missouri in Columbia.
And after the Bulldogs then forced a Missouri punt, Edwards carried six straight times gaining 42 yards and making three first downs to salt away the win that lifts the defending national champions to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the SEC.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was clearly impressed with the former Colquitt County star’s performance.
“Little Daijun Edwards,” Smart said after the game. “Man, he took the game over on those last four or five carries.”
The touchdown was the first of the year for Edwards, who is Colquitt County’s all-time leading rusher.
Edwards, who gained 51 yards on 10 carries, also had a big game against Missouri in 2020 when he had 103 yards against the Tigers.
Georgia will be home to face Auburn on Saturday.
Ward helped LSU win its fourth game in a row when, with the Tigers trailing, 17-0, he picked up a fumble and ran it 23 yards for a touchdown.
With the 21-17 victory, LSU is now 4-2 overall and 2-0 in the SEC as it prepares to play host to Tennessee next Saturday.
Ward, a 6-foot-2, 188-pound senior, also had four solo and one assisted tackle.
It was Ward’s second career touchdown, with the other coming on an interception. He has six career interceptions since heading to Baton Rouge.
John Samuel Shenker started at tight end for Auburn in the game and had three catches for 42 yards, including one for 27 yards.
Auburn falls to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the SEC.
• Another former Packer who had a collegiate touchdown on Saturday was Orion Bonner, who scored on a 31-yard pass reception in Glenville State’s 35-14 win over West Liberty University.
The Pioneers, now 3-2, will play next on Saturday at the University of Charleston.
• Ryan Fitzgerald converted after one Florida State touchdown, but it was not enough as the Seminoles fell to 4-1 in a 31-21 loss to Wake Forest last Saturday in Tallahassee.
Another former Packer who is happy with the outcome is Wake Forest Director of Football Equipment Services Brian Daniels, who was the starting center on Colquitt County’s 1994 undefeated state championship team.
• Austin Peay dropped a 49-20 decision to Central Arkansas on Saturday to fall to 4-2.
The Governors will be home on October 15 to play host to Murray State.
Austin Peay defensive back Jaheim Ward, Jay Ward’s younger brother, has made the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll in both the Fall of 2021 and the Spring of 2022.
• Ty French had two sacks and forced a fumble in Gardner-Webb’s 28-7 loss at Marshall on Friday.
The 1-4 Runnin’ Bulldogs will play their Big South Conference opener next Saturday at Robert Morris.
# In Appalachian State’s 49-0 win over The Citadel on Friday, Kaleb Dawson was credited with an assisted tackle.
The Mountaineers will be at Texas State on Saturday.
Colquitt County, 6-0 after its 30-7 win over Lincoln High last Wednesday, was the only Region 1-7A team to play last week.
Here’s how some of the opponents on Colquitt County’s 2022 schedule fared last week:
• Stockbridge lost to Mt. Zion of Jonesboro 49-3 and falls to 3-3 overall and 2-1 in Region 5-4A.
The Tigers will play Friday at Lovett, which is 3-3 overall and 3-0 in the region.
• Tift County dropped its Region 1-6A opener last week, falling to Northside-Warner Robins 42-0.
The Blue Devils are now 1-5 as they prepare to meet 6-0 Thomas County Central on Friday at Brodie Field.
• Coach Justin Rogers’s Yellow Jackets are 6-0 and ranked No. 7 in Class 6A after knocking off Veterans 48-21 in their Region 1-6A opener.
• Cedar Grove went to Washington, D.C., last Saturday to knock off St. John’s 35-13.
The Saints will play again on October 13, when they meet Douglass in their region opener.
• Lee County raised its record to 5-1 when it defeated Houston County 50-21 in its Region 1-6A opener last week.
The Trojans will travel to meet 4-2 Veterans on Friday.
Also of note:
• Worth County won at Dodge County 47-38 last week to raise its record to 6-0 overall and 2-0 in Region 1-AA.
Coach Jeff Hammond’s unranked Rams could have their hands full with 5-0 and defending state champion Fitzgerald, which will go to Sylvester on Friday.
The Hurricanes are 1-0 in Region 1-AA.
• Cook continued the fine start to its first season under Byron Slack when it edged Sumter County 13-7.
The Hornets are 5-1 overall and 2-0 in Region 1-AA with a trip to play Berrien, 4-2, 1-1, looming on Friday.
Cook’s only loss has been to Region 1-7A’s Valdosta.
Two of the Hornets wins have been over highly regarded Brooks County and Clinch County.
